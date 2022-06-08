The Age of "The FireFighting Foaming Catalyst: FireStopper® Quantum Chemistry "No Fluorine" water thin Concentrates
In the 50s' Scientists envisioned a firefighting Catalyst, now its here and it is effective on all flammables including nuclear related, no fluorine & non-toxicPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FireStopper® Global Inc, announces a new fire technology. For thousands of years humans have been plagued by fire and explosion. And for thousands of years humans have been looking for the secret cause of fire and explosion. Finally, the secret cause of fire has been discovered. It’s a catalysis. In a 1956 Fire Engineering Magazine article by Paul F.
DeGaeta, fire engineers explained that for combustion to occur “it needed a minute amount of water vapor to catalyze the reaction”. And “it is not beyond the realm of possibility that someday a substance will be found to destroy or curtail the power of water to catalyze these reactions. When that bright day arrives, the fire service will have at its disposal the best firefighting tool since man first discovered that water could extinguish fire.”
Catalysis is the secret fix to fire which was discovered by FireStopper® employing Quantum Chemistry.
Now the fire service has the best firefighting tool known to man because whatever material this catalyst touches it makes nonflammable. First, in seconds, it knocks down the heat to ambient temperature. Quickly, it goes to work and knocks out the fire. Finally, it makes the materials nonflammable with no rekindling. It works on all materials, wood, fuels, grease, and metals including lithium-ion batteries and Zircaloy which is used to clad nuclear fuel rods. In addition, it will reduce radiation of fissionable materials. Moreover, because it cools, it will improve the safety of nuclear energy production. Certified green, the catalyst is safe for humans and the environment. Moreover, it remediates smoke, fuels, carbons, and toxic carcinogens on the fire ground and promotes reforestation.
This technology has been used to stop forest fires and create fire breaks. When plants soak up the catalyst, they become self-extinguishing. Homes and buildings can be pretreated and protected. To learn more about this technology, visit firestopperus.com
