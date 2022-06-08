Joint Statement on the Republic of Korea-U.S.-Japan Trilateral Vice Foreign Ministerial Meeting

The following is the joint statement released by the Vice Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Korea and Japan and the Deputy Secretary of State of the United States.

Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, and Japan Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo met today in Seoul to discuss how our three countries will work together to address the challenges of the 21st Century for the benefit of the region and the world.

The Vice Foreign Ministers and the Deputy Secretary strongly condemned the repeated unlawful ballistic missile launches by the DPRK. They reaffirmed the outcomes of the May 27 Minister-level trilateral joint statement and committed to advance trilateral security cooperation to curb threats from the DPRK. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ steadfast commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan, including extended deterrence. The Vice Ministers and the Deputy Secretary urged the DPRK to abide by its obligations under relevant UNSC resolutions and immediately cease actions that violate international law, escalate tensions, destabilize the region, or endanger global peace and security, and instead engage in dialogue toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. They stressed that a path to serious and sustained dialogue remains open and urged the DPRK to return to negotiations, while also expressing their hope that the DPRK will respond positively to international offers of assistance to fight against COVID-19. They reaffirmed the importance of achieving a swift resolution to the abductions issue.

The Vice Foreign Ministers and the Deputy Secretary discussed a range of pressing regional and global issues, including our joint efforts to support Ukraine, restore Myanmar to a democratic path, bolster engagement with ASEAN and within ASEAN-led architecture, enhance cooperation with Pacific Island countries, strengthen economic and energy security, prioritize women’s empowerment and workforce development, uphold international law, and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive.

ROK-U.S.-Japan trilateral cooperation, grounded in our shared values, demonstrates that democracies can build a better future for their people, and the Vice Foreign Ministers and the Deputy Secretary decided to meet in Tokyo to continue their regular trilateral consultations as we advance our shared efforts.

