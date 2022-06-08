Orlando’s BeyondFour Foundation Hosting Free Basketball Camp and Clinic for Girls 8-18 on August 13
In addition to skills training and games, Keep It PlayHER will offer scholarship opportunitiesORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BeyondFour Foundation is hosting its first Keep It PlayHER Sports Camp and Clinic for girls ages 8-18 on Saturday, August 13 at Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando. The free event will focus solely on basketball.
Keep It PlayHER is a youth sports camp and clinic that provides developmental skills training and performance evaluations for female athletes. In addition, Keep It PlayHER features sports-specific skills training and parent and athlete seminars, combined with community outreach and leadership training. The camp will be held on a quarterly basis throughout various community centers in Orlando.
The Keep It PlayHer camp and clinic will also have pickup games and offer free swag and giveaways and scholarship opportunities.
The registration deadline for the basketball camp and clinic is Sunday, July 31.
Through its Four Pillars and Fundamental Values, the BeyondFour Foundation creates a community of events, workshops and tools promoting individual creativity, social and community responsibility, value creation and community service. The foundation uses sports to inspire and support creativity, education, health and wealth beyond four walls, four years and four quarters.
Through the Beyond Four Years Scholarship fund, the BeyondFour Foundation offers funding to Central Florida graduating high school seniors to help further education in sports, business, marketing, technology and media degree programs. Scholarship recipients receive $500, an Apple iPad, mentorship opportunities and a college-bound care package.
BeyondFour Foundation President and CEO Asia McMillan founded the organization after noticing a lack of resources within her community for younger kids and young female athletes. By starting BeyondFour Foundation, McMillan desires to give back to her community in a way that resonates with young children and by using sports as the vehicle to introduce new ways of thinking and a new perspective on community.
McMillan has been a resident of Orlando since 1995. She is an alumna of Full Sail University, where she graduated valedictorian with a bachelor’s degree in sports marketing and media. When not dedicating her time to BeyondFour Foundation, McMillan operates the marketing and media holding company Fresh Ambition, working as the multimedia coordinator for the Amateur Athletic Union and investing time into the culture of sports business as a consultant and freelance designer.
For more information about BeyondFour Foundation and the Keep it PlayHER camp and clinic, and to register, visit keepitplayher.com.
Visitors to the site can sign up to receive news and updates and learn how to volunteer with the organization. Volunteers help facilitate the success of Keep It PlayHER, the Beyond Four Years scholarships and events.
In addition, BeyondFour Foundation is open to sponsorship and partnerships opportunities. To support Keep It PlayHER, contact partnerships@beyondfour.org.
The BeyondFourFoundation can be followed on Facebook at @BeyondFourFoundation, on Instagram at @BeyondFourOrg and on Twitter at @BeyondFourOrg.
About the BeyondFour Foundation
Providing the knowledge and information for younger generations to create their own systems instead of falling into the systems of others, we are using sports to inspire and support creativity, education, health and wealth outside of four walls, four years and four quarters. Using sports as the vehicle, we’re committed to helping kids and young adults reach their most significant potential beyond their current circumstances and environment.
###
Media Relations
BeyondFour Foundation
media@beyondfour.org