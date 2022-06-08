Submit Release
State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Worcester Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Worcester County.

The deceased victim is identified as James Hutson, Jr., 26, of Salisbury, Maryland.  Hutson was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. He was the driver and sole occupant of a Hyundai Genesis involved in the crash.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to the area of Route 589 at Adkins Road for the report of a crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a Hyundai Genesis was traveling westbound on Route 589, when for reasons unknown at this time, he drove off of the road and struck a telephone pole and several trees.

Troopers from the Berlin Barrack were assisted by personnel from the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration also responded to the scene to assist.

Witnesses of the crash are urged to contact police at the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101. The investigation continues..

###

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack, 410-641-3101

 

