Memoir by Author Freda Wagman Tells of Her AIDS Journey

"Snippets from the Trenches"

Author shares her time as a volunteer in the AIDS community and as a loving mother to her HIV-diagnosed son

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snippets from the Trenches: a mother’s AIDS memoir tells the story of the author and her son, Gary, as they come to terms with his diagnosis. From testing positive in 1983 to her son’s eventual death years later, Freda brings readers along her journey, showing the harshness along the way, and the comfort she received from friends she met through her volunteer work with the AIDS community.

She immersed herself in the work of AIDS Foundation Houston, paving the way for her to further open her eyes to the humanity of the predominantly gay population, both infected and affected by the virus. Her initial motivation in joining the group was to help her to prepare for the possibility of Gary’s passing. However, during her twelve-year service, she found joy, friendship, and love within the community.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Susan Choi offers her sentiments for the heartwarming book. “What is moving about this book is the fact that all this preparation doesn't prepare, because NOTHING can prepare her”.

Having a loved one living with an illness and eventually losing them to it is not easy. Wagman bares it all in this autobiography, leaving a trail of both heartache and hope with those who read the book.

A winner of the silver medallion by ForeWord Magazine at the Book of the Year Expo 2008 in LA, Snippets from the Trenches will surely captivate the hearts of its readers.

