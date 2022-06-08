Submit Release
MASL Names 2022 Support Staff and School Librarian of the Year Award Recipients

The Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) announced the recipients of the 2022 Support Staff and School Librarian of the Year Awards during the opening ceremony of the Spring Symposium on May 14 at Bangor High School. Library staff gathered in person and virtually to find inspiration and celebration for Maine school libraries “Moving Forward Together.” 

Elizabeth Lu Detwiler has won the 2022 Support Staff Award. Ms. Lu is the Library Educational Technician at Lewiston High School, an essential role responsible for supporting students in the self-directed pursuit of new knowledge and ideas. LHS Librarian Marissa Deku describes her as “a future leader in this profession.” The Support Staff Award recognizes Ms. Lu’s high level of dedication and professionalism.

The 2022 Walter J. Taranko School Librarian Award winner is Iris Eichenlaub. Ms. Eichenlaub is recognized for transforming not only the School Library at Camden Hills Regional High School, but the efforts and the impact of school libraries across the state. Patti Forster, NBCT, noted “she is an incredible librarian in a state of many incredible librarians, but what makes Iris rise above and beyond” are her collaborative and creative efforts to protect the intellectual freedom of Maine students.

Iris Eichenlaub, School Librarian of the Year Award Recipient
MASL’s annual awards recognize exemplary school library support staff, administrators, and library media specialists. Each winner is presented with a commemorative plaque and a $500 donation from MASL to their school library program. 

The MASL Awards committee welcomes nominations from teachers, colleagues, and administrators by February 15th of each year. Visit maslibraries.org to learn more about Awards, Scholarships, Membership, and PD Events.

2022 Awards Chair: Amanda Kozaka

2022 Awards Committee: Michelle Martin (At-Large), Michelle Wyler (Secretary)

