Submit Release
News Search

There were 881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,211 in the last 365 days.

The Prime Minister’s Working Group on Rising Energy and Food Prices Mitigation holds its first meeting

SLOVENIA, June 7 - At the proposal of the Prime Minister, a Strategic Council for Food and Energy Welfare will be established; this will include representatives of interest groups and experts in the fields covered by the Strategic Council.

Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob stressed the need to "take targeted measures in a short period of time".

On the food side, the first measures will therefore be focused on alleviating the high costs of farming, while on the energy side they will be focused on motor fuels.

You just read:

The Prime Minister’s Working Group on Rising Energy and Food Prices Mitigation holds its first meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.