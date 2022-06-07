The Prime Minister’s Working Group on Rising Energy and Food Prices Mitigation holds its first meeting

SLOVENIA, June 7 - At the proposal of the Prime Minister, a Strategic Council for Food and Energy Welfare will be established; this will include representatives of interest groups and experts in the fields covered by the Strategic Council.

Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob stressed the need to "take targeted measures in a short period of time".

On the food side, the first measures will therefore be focused on alleviating the high costs of farming, while on the energy side they will be focused on motor fuels.