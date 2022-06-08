Elevated Living's Branded Resident App Now Available to Owners and Asset Managers

The multifamily industry leader in property technology (proptech) and resident engagement program has made its branded app available to owners & asset managers.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Living announces that its branded resident app (https://elevatedliving.com/branded-resident-app) is now available to owners and asset managers, solving the deterioration of the luxury resident experience forcing residents to download multiple apps.

"Our white label app is optimized to manage digital and physical resident onboarding within a Class A community," said Elevated Living CEO and Founder Konrad Koczwara.

Koczwara noted that the best companies don't just market their product. They focus on marketing the lifestyle that a customer will enjoy.

“We help your brand stand out with our white label technology and human powered hospitality services. Residents will not want to leave,” Koczwara said.

Elevated Living’s branded app’s features, Koczwara stressed, are built to help owners and asset managers attract new residents with:

• On-demand personal concierge services

• Neighborhood Perks program

• Customized move-in checklists for easy onboarding

• White label services and building-branded resident app

• Easy event & experience booking

• Monitored social feed & resident marketplace

Elevated Living, which won gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards, achieved over 100 percent growth in 2021. Since its launch in 2017 when the company activated the all-in-one technology platform, Koczwara has had one goal in mind: to deliver the best resident experience solution. Today, Elevated Living’s white label app and concierge services power Class A communities in urban cores across the nation.

Currently working with the top one percent of luxury apartments in the industry, the company imagines a future where a single solution powers buildings and services. By combining technology with human-powered hospitality, the company aims to be the best solution for luxury communities in the country.

For more information, please visit https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us and https://www.elevatedliving.com/why-us.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe that residents shouldn't have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders, to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class A multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

