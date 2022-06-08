Human Identification Market is registering a CAGR of 11.2% by 2029 - Trends, Key Manufacturers, and Regional Analysis
Human Identification Market by Product, Services, Technology, Application and Leading Key PlayersNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the human identification market was valued at USD 1.50 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.51 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
The market for human identification is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. The rise of evidence-based research has given rise to new growth potential in the worldwide human identification market. Human identification is a crucial research topic because it is the foundation of several forensic examinations. According to a number of biological scientists, human identification investigations are applicable in the sphere of life sciences. Forensic laboratories are under growing pressure to improve their research capabilities. As a result, these laboratories are working hard to make significant forensic testing and analysis advancements. It is critical for biological laboratories to stay current with the latest human identification technology available in the industry.
Major Key Vendors:
Some of the major players operating in the human identification market Cytiva (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), BioTek Instruments, Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), BD (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc.(US), Illumina, Inc., (US), General Electric (US), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), verogen inc. (CA), QIAGEN (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Ciro Manufacturing Corporation. (US), Hamilton Company (US), Sorenson Forensics (US),INNOGENOMICS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC (US), Genex Diagnostics Inc. (US), LGC Limited (UK), and NMS Labs (PA), among others.
Global Human Identification Market Definition
Human identification is described as a field of science that analyses DNA samples to identify individuals and conduct forensic investigations. Because every individual has distinct ridge forms and categorization, this technique is focused on differentiating ridges detected on the suspect's fingers. The study of blood, hair, DNA, skin, and teeth is the most common application of human identification technologies in forensic laboratories.
Global Human Identification Market Scope
The human identification market is segmented on the basis of product and service, technology, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product and Service
Consumables
Services
Instruments
Software
Based on product and service, human identification market is segmented into consumables, services, instruments and software. Consumables segment is further segmented into assay kits and lab reagents and chemicals. Assay kits segment is further sub segmented into electrophoresis kits, DNA identification kits, DNA extraction kits, DNA quantification kits, genomic DNA purification kits, rapid DNA analysis and others. Lab reagents and chemicals segment is further sub segmented into general buffers and others. Instruments segment is further segmented into thermal cyclers, real-time PCR instruments, tips, tubes, strips and accessories, spin filters, columns and purification plates and others.
Technology
Capillary Electrophoresis
Microfluidics
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Nucleic Acid Purification and Extraction
Automated Liquid Handling
Microarrays
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
Rapid DNA Analysis
Others
On the basis of technology, human identification market is segmented into capillary electrophoresis, microfluidics, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), nucleic acid purification and extraction, automated liquid handling, microarrays, next-generation sequencing (NGS), rapid DNA analysis and others.
Application
Forensic Applications
Paternity Identification
Others
On the basis of application, human identification market is segmented into forensic applications, paternity identification and others. Forensic applications segment is further segmented into offender DNA data basing, forensic DNA casework, missing person investigations and disaster victim identification. Others segment is further segmented into genetic studies, population studies and others.
End User
Forensic Laboratories
Research Centres
Academic and Government Institutes
Others
On the basis of end users, human identification market is segmented into forensic laboratories, research centres, academic and government institutes and others.
Human Identification Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing demand for DNA analysis will drive the 'market's growth rate
The increase in demand for DNA analysis will cushion the growth rate of human identification market. Along with this, enhancing demand for reducing the time as well as cost of DNA analysis will cushion the 'market's growth rate during the forecast period.
Rising number of government initiatives for forensic programs will propel the growth rate of market during the forecast period.
The global human identification market is being driven by the rising number of government initiatives for forensic programs. Government entities all over the world have strengthened their support for the expansion of the human identification market, based on the potential, demand, and applications of human identification in numerous industries.
Furthermore, the rising number of crime cases will be a major factor influencing the growth of the human identification market. Along with this, increasing urbanization and rise in technology in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the human identification market. Also, the rise in the changing lifestyle and increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of human identification market. The rising use of real-time analytics to follow the digital transformation is a critical component of the human identification market's growth, as are the latest technological advancements in human identification and the processing of large amounts of data.
Opportunities
Growing number of application of human identification will boost many market opportunities during the forecast period.
Moreover, the use of human identification in fields including human trafficking prevention, criminal investigations, and medicine will create new growth potential in the global industry during the forecast period.
Emerging markets will create new market opportunities during the forecast period.
Emerging markets are likely to provide considerable growth possibilities for market competitors in the future years. Several Asian governments have also pledged their support for the development of human identification products and forensic research.
Restraints/Challenges Global Human Identification Market
High cost associated with the genomic instruments will hamper the 'market's growth rate.
However, the high cost associated with the genomic instruments will impede the growth rate of the human identification market.
The dearth of finances will pose a major challenge for the growth rate of market.
The market's growth is expected to be hampered by a lack of funds dedicated to further advancements in the human identification market. Advancements in technology necessitate a substantial investment in research and development, which drives up the cost of services.
On the other hand, the dearth of skilled professionals in under-developed nations will challenge the human identification market. Additionally, the emergence of unfavorable conditions due to COVID-19 outbreak and lack of awareness in developing countries will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This human identification market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the human identification market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
COVID-19 Impact on Human Identification Market
The worldwide human identification market is expected to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on global healthcare systems, necessitating the advancement of healthcare information technology. A large number of clinics and hospitals around the world were reconfigured to boost hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients. As the general economic situation of most people has been adversely affected by this outbreak, consumer demand has consequently decreased as people are now keener on removing non-essential expenses from their various budgets. Over the forecast period, the aforementioned factors are likely to weigh on the worldwide human identification market's revenue trajectory. The global human identification market is likely to rebound as respective regulatory agencies begin to relax these enforced lockdowns.
Human Identification Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The human identification market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and service, technology, application and end users as referenced above.
The countries covered in the human identification market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the human identification market because of the rising number of research and development activities by various life science companies in this region. Additionally, the presence of major key players will flourish the market's growth rate in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the surging level of expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure in this region. Along with this, rising awareness about human identification technology will propel the 'market's growth rate in this region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The human identification market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for human identification market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the human identification market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Competitive Landscape and Human Identification Market Share Analysis
The Human identification market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to human identification market.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
What is the Forecast Market Value for Human Identification Market?
What is the Growth Rate of the Human Identification Market?
Which are the Major Market Drivers for Human Identification Market?
What are the Major Companies Operating in the Human Identification Market?
Which Countries Data is Covered in the Human Identification Market?
About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd
Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.
