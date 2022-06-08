Global Construction Market Growth Momentum Facing Severe Headwinds | GlobalData Plc

Geopolitical risks and soaring prices are the major factors for the uncertainty in the construction market

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The construction market is facing severe headwinds globally after making good progress in recovering from the severe downturn recorded in 2020 amid the widespread disruption caused by restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. There is a high degree of uncertainty over the short-term outlook in the industry following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war will exacerbate existing supply chain disruptions and put even greater upward pressure on energy prices, which will further drive up prices for key construction materials.



Investment in the residential sector continues to be buoyed by government support measures and housebuilding programs. Moreover, investment in the infrastructure and energy, and utilities sectors have been a major driver of the recovery in overall construction output. Industrial construction has also been recovering from the COVID-19-induced downturn in 2020.

The Construction Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2026. Moreover, it provides an analysis of the construction industry in major global regions like North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Construction Market Segmentation by Regions

The US & Canada

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe & Central Asia

South-East Asia

South Asia

Australasia

North-East Asia

Middle East & North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

Global Construction Market Analysis by Regions

The construction output in North America stayed flat in 2021. However, the general outlook for the industry is positive as infrastructure spending gathers pace. In the US construction industry, the residential housing sector has been the key driver of overall construction activity, but price pressure and tightening in monetary policy is starting to weigh on output. The Canadian construction industry’s output in 2021 was supported by investments in residential buildings, repair works, and civil construction activities. In contrast, non-residential construction activities registered a marginal decline in 2021.

Construction Market Overview

Key regions The US & Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe & Central Asia, South-East Asia, South Asia, Australasia, North-East Asia, Middle East & North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa

Construction Market Report Scope

An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2026.

Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

A comprehensive benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.

