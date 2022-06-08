Genomics to be the Most Impactful Biopharmaceutical Market Trends | GlobalData Plc

Genomics is swiftly becoming an integral part of modern medicine

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As industries emerge from the impact of COVID-19, 2022 will be a year of readjustments and transition for many businesses worldwide. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to restrain economic recovery, pharmaceutical companies will continue to leverage innovative technology to enable and accelerate business growth, enhance resilience, and remain competitive in this heavily disrupted business landscape.



The Biopharmaceutical Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc examines the business environment and trends that are going to shape the biopharmaceutical industry in 2022. Additionally, the report highlights the most impactful emerging technologies, industry, regulatory, and microeconomic factors that are going to impact and dominate the industry throughout 2022.

Key Findings

COVID-19-driven challenges and accelerated digitalization will continue to reshape the biopharmaceutical industry in 2022.

Genomics, immune-oncology (IO), and personalized medicine will dominate as the most impactful trends in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Drug pricing pressures will continue to hinder growth, forcing pharmaceutical companies to reassess their strategies and market focus

The pharmaceutical industry will be under increasing pressure to become more sustainable, with more companies committing to ESG strategies

Emerging Industry Trends in the Biopharmaceutical Market

Genomics

Immuno-oncology Drug Development

Personalized/Precision Medicine

Real-World Evidence

Remote Patient Monitoring

Electronic Health Records

Biosimilar Uptake

Decentralized/Virtual Clinical Trials

Digital Therapeutics

Patient Empowerment

Regenerative Medicine

Microbiome Drug Development

Nanomedicine

Medical Marijuana

The growth of the genomics market is being propelled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, plummeting DNA sequencing costs, and growing funding for genomics. Genomics recently played a key role in the rapid development, approval, and rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccines, when advancing genomic sequencing allowed scientists to read the COVID- 19 genome almost immediately after the virus was identified.

Emerging Regulatory and Macroeconomic Trends in the Biopharmaceutical Market

Drug Pricing & Reimbursement Constraints

Patent Expiry of Biologics

Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Factors

Brexit

Political Divide in the US

China Impact

e-Pharmacies

Mega M&A

Vertical Integration of Healthcare Systems

Clinical Outsourcing

Manufacturing Outsourcing



Pricing is becoming a sustainability issue that ESG investors are increasingly mindful of. In the US, there are growing expectations that ICER guidance may in the future form a component of pharma companies’ evaluations against ESG targets, with investors potentially putting pressure on companies to align prices with ICER guidance.

Emerging Technologies in the Biopharmaceutical Market

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data

Social Media

Digital Media

Cybersecurity

Internet of Things

Robotics

Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)

Cloud Computing

3D Printing

Virtual & Augmented Reality

Blockchain

AI and Big Data go hand in hand as the analysis of Big Data is best powered by AI. Competence in these areas is vital for healthcare companies, as it provides improved patient care at a micro-level and, more broadly, drives a higher level of insights and trends that benefit operational and clinical efficiency.

Biopharmaceutical Market Overview

Biopharmaceutical Market Report Scope

The research source in this report is based on the opinions and expectations of 177 global healthcare industry professionals surveyed from November 17, 2021, to December 17, 2021, to gauge the 2022 outlook of the pharmaceutical industry. Respondents rated the anticipated impact of an emerging industry, regulatory, macroeconomic, and technology trends on the pharmaceutical industry during the upcoming 12 months.

Components of the report include:

Emerging Industry Trends – a snapshot of current attitudes of business leaders towards the emerging industry trends and how they are shaping the future of the healthcare industry

Emerging Regulatory and Macroeconomic Trends – overview of the hindrances and drivers that will affect the state of the biopharmaceutical industry

Emerging technologies – highlights emerging technologies that are expected to have the greatest impact on the biopharmaceutical industry in the next 12 months

Industry’s Growth Prospects – industry growth outlook: provides executives’ opinions on the growth prospects of the biopharmaceutical industry over the next 12 months

Watch Outs – key industry shake-ups and trends to watch that represent both challenges and opportunities to the industry



FAQs

What are the emerging industry trends in the biopharmaceutical market?

The emerging industry trends of the biopharmaceutical market are genomics, immuno-oncology drug development, personalized/precision medicine, real-world evidence, remote patient monitoring, electronic health records, biosimilar uptake, decentralized/virtual clinical trials, digital therapeutics, patient empowerment, regenerative medicine, microbiome drug development, nanomedicine, and medical marijuana.

What are the emerging regulatory and macroeconomic trends in the biopharmaceutical market?

The emerging regulatory and macroeconomic trends in the biopharmaceutical market are drug pricing & reimbursement constraints, patent expiry of biologics environmental, social, & governance (ESG) factors, Brexit, the political divide in the US, China impact, e-pharmacies, mega M&A, vertical integration of healthcare systems, clinical outsourcing, and manufacturing outsourcing.

Which are the emerging technologies in the biopharmaceutical market?

The emerging technologies in the biopharmaceutical market are artificial intelligence, big data, social media, digital media, cybersecurity, the internet of things, robotics, application programming interfaces, cloud computing, 3D printing, virtual & augmented reality, and blockchain.

