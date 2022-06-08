Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 06.09.22
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.
Proposed Meeting Agenda
- Roll Call of Task Force Members
- Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda
- Independent Cost Assessment Update
- Review of DC Water’s Communication and Outreach Playbook
- Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities
- Reports from Subcommittees
- Question and Answer Session
- Action Items and Future Agenda Items
The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:
On a computer or mobile phone:
WebEx >>
Event number: 2301 604 7802
Password: public
By phone:
1-650-479-3208
Access code: 230 160 47802
For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].