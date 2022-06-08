Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Market Growth Increases With More Blood Sample Testing Due To A Rise In The Number Of Overall Patients As Per The Business Research Company's Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market size, blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market forecasts, major blood gas and electrolyte analyzers companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market, the increase in the number of patients led to more blood sample testing, contributing to the growth of the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. Blood tests are used for a variety of purposes, including determining cholesterol and blood glucose levels. These can help keep track of the risk of heart disease, vascular disease, and diabetes, as well as how well the problem is treated. For instance, in 2021, of the 118.5 million blood donations received worldwide, 40% were collected in high-income countries, which account for 16% of the global population. Children under the age of five years old receive up to 54% of blood transfusions in low-income nations, but in high-income countries, the most frequently transfused patient group is over 60 years old, accounting for up to 75% of all transfusions. Thus, the increase in the number of patients led to more blood sample testing, which is contributing to the growth of the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market.



The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market size is expected to grow from $2.84 billion in 2021 to $2.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market share is expected to grow to $3.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Increasing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. Blood gas analysis is typically used in hospital point of care (POC) settings, where easy and accurate results are required. This involves emergency rooms, intensive care units, and operating rooms. For instance, in 2020, Swiss multinational healthcare company, Roche, introduced the CE mark availability of Roche v-TAC, a new digital diagnostic solution that provides clinicians with results for arterial blood gas values from patients with respiratory or metabolic abnormalities through the same, less invasive venous puncture with the utilization of a digital algorithm. The analysis provides clinicians with information about a patient’s pulmonary function and acid-base status, both of which are required to make a diagnosis, allow treatment, and monitor progress.

Major players covered in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market overview are OPTI Medical Systems Inc., EDAN Instruments Inc., The Samsung Group, Radiometer Medical ApS, Novastat, Erba Mannheim, Roche Holding AG, Medica Corp, Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Instrumentation Laboratory, Alere Inc., Dalko Diagnostics, Erba.

TBRC’s global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers industry analysis is segmented by product into blood gas analyzers, electrolyte analyzers, combined analyzers, consumables; by modality into portable, laboratory, benchtop; by end-use into central laboratories, point-of-care, diagnostic centers, hospitals, others.

North America was the largest region in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market overviews, blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market segments and geographies, blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market trends, blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market drivers, blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market restraints, blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

