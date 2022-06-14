The Edge Group Restructures Team with addition of Hugh Hughes

The Edge Group is excited to announce the addition of Hugh Hughes, as VP of Vendor Relations to their sales team.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edge Group, one of the nation’s leading distributor-owned buying and marketing groups, is excited to announce the addition of Hugh Hughes, as VP of Vendor Relations to their sales team. Hugh will join Nick Scarane, who was recently promoted to President of Edge and Sandy Cobb in the newly created position of VP of Member Relations, in Edge's commitment to make a positive impact in growing the business of their members and preferred suppliers.

In his new role, Hugh will implement strategies to increase sales between Edge’s existing vendors and the group’s distributors members. As Hugh works closely with the suppliers, Sandy Cobb, a three-year veteran with Edge, will be shifting her focus to the distributor membership as VP of Member Relations. With this new cohesive approach, the Edge customer base will benefit from having dedicated team members singularly concentrating on their individual needs.

Hugh brings 20 years of experience in the CE distribution space, with 16 of those at AVAD as Director of Vendor Relations. As part of the Ring Video Doorbell launch Hugh played an integral role the placement of the Ring start-up products with distributors. Prior to that, he worked for Luma Wi-Fi, who created a mesh Wi-Fi network with security and parental controls and was later acquired by First Alert. For Edge, Hugh brings not only this valuable background, but also the framework to build on his existing industry relationships to obtain new lines to add to the Edge program, increasing company growth and revenue.

Whether it’s building on existing business or helping create new business for its members, Sandy is unwavering in working hard to find the right solution. Her vast product knowledge in Data, Networking, Security and Home Automation has proven to be invaluable to Edge and the group is looking forward to her continued success in her new position.

“I am very pleased Hugh Hughes is joining the Edge team as Vice President of Vendor Relations. In this role, Hugh will leverage his more than 20-years of industry experience to manage all aspects of The Edge Group vendor programs. As Edge has grown, we are working with an increasingly wide range of vendor partners across all our product channels,” said Nick Scarane, President of The Edge Group. “It is important to our distributor members and vendor partners that we have strong, mutually beneficial, and consistent relationships to provide clear ongoing expectations and outcomes. This executive role will assume the critical task of managing all activities related to Edge’s vendor program, including vendor acquisition, contract negotiation, development of business plan partnerships, marketing activities and facilitating product training for the overall organization.”

Hugh resides in the Phoenix AZ metropolitan area with his wife and two high maintenance puppies, a Yorkie and a Miniature Schnauzer. He enjoys exploring all the great sites and roads that Arizona has to offer on his motorcycle and visiting his adult children who live in the Washington DC area.

Sandy is based out of Greenville, SC and in her spare time enjoys traveling with her husband, Chris, and their Boxer LuLu. She has six beautiful Grandchildren ranging from ages 9 months – 17, which keep her busy with all types of activities and adventures.

Feel free to reach out and welcome Hugh to the Edge Group via email at hugh@edge-group.com as well as congratulate Sandy on her new role at sandy@edge-group.com

Celebrating over 30 years in business, The Edge Group has grown to represent more than 200 supplier lines serving the datacom, security, low voltage, AV, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries. Distributor membership maintains over 1,200 stocking locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Exceeding $1.2 billion in annual buying power, Edge rivals national distributors in strength, inventory, and sales.

Learn more about The Edge Group at http://www.edge-group.com.