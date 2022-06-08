Oral Care Market / Oral Hygiene Market worth $54.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Study by MarketsandMarkets™

Oral care market was valued at USD 47.2 billion in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Oral Care Market by Product (Toothbrush (Manual, Electric, Battery), Toothpaste (Pastes, Gels, Powder, Polish), Breath Freshener, Rinse) & Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacy, e-Commerce), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Oral Care Market is projected to reach USD 54.9 billion by 2026 from USD 47.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Oral Hygiene Market"

209 - Tables

51 - Figures

269 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=80546246



The rising incidence of dental diseases, the increasing number of dental practitioners on a global scale, and technological advancements in oral care products across the globe play a key role in diving the growth of oral care market.

Toothpastes hold the highest market share, by product, in the oral care market, in the forecast period.

The toothpastes segment is estimated to have the largest market share by value. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of toothpastes for the maintenance of oral hygiene and the growing awareness and utilization of these products in the prevention of dental caries.

The toothbrushes & accessories segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of toothpastes owing to their accessibility, the increasing awareness for dental hygiene and teeth whitening.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=80546246



Online distribution channels’ are estimated to be the fasted growing segment.

The online distribution segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The highest growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of internet users and advantages such as low costs, availability of multi-brand oral care products, and the convenience of purchasing and features such as product comparison and cart discounts.

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the largest regional segment in oral care market.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the oral hygiene market in 2020. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific region include the growing awareness of oral care & oral hygiene products, rising disposable income, increasing aging population in certain countries, and growing investments in dental healthcare.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=80546246



Key Market Players of Oral Care Market / Oral Hygiene Market:

Colgate-Palmolive Company (US),

Procter & Gamble (US),

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK),

Unilever plc (US), and

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).

Browse Adjacent Markets@ Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Dental Consumables Market by Product (Implants, Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Infection Control, Periodontics, Whitening Products, Finishing Products, Sealants, Splints), End-User (Dental Hospital & Clinic, Laboratory) (2022 - 2026)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oral-care-products-dental-consumables-market-699.html



Dental Equipments Market by Product (Dental Imaging Equipment (Panoramic, Sensor, Camera), Lasers, Diode Lasers, Dental Chairs, CAD/CAM, Handpieces, Dental Units, Casting Machines) & End User ( Laboratories, Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dental-equipments-market-784.html



About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com