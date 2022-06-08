Surfactants Market Size to Worth Around US$ 81.7 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global surfactants market size is projected to be worth around US$ 81.7 billion by 2030 and poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surfactants market size was valued at US$ 44.99 billion in 2021. The North American market is expected to have a significant share in the global market during the forecast. It is due to rapid industrialization and an increase in the disposable income. There are many manufacturers of factors that are based in this region and therefore the market shall grow increase in the demand for cosmetic products, home care products and personal care products. The market size in this region will grow.



The Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow during the forecast due to a demand in personal care and home care products in various developing nations like China, India and Japan. Increased demand in products like shampoo, hand wash and shaving cream the market is expected to see a growth. The European market is also expected to grow due to its textile and fashion industry. Germany is a major product of cleaners and detergents. The Middle East, Africa and the Latin American market is also expected to see a growth during the forecast period due to a presence of petroleum and crude oil in this region, there is rapid industrialization and urbanization in this area due to which the industry should grow.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 44.99 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 81.7 Billion CAGR 4.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Nouryon, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, BASF SE, Stepan Company, Solvay, El Dupont De Nemours & Co, Clariant AG

Report Highlights

By product type, the anionic segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast. There's a growing demand for linear alkylbenzene which leads to the growth in the demand for anionic surfactants.

By application, the Home Care segment holds the largest market share and it is expected to grow during the forecast period and increased demand for detergents, cleanser, sanitizers, hand wash and also other products. The demand for surfactants is growing in the home care segment. Pandemic has also resulted in awareness regarding the healthcare and hence it is driving the market. The food and beverages market is also expected to grow.

By region, North American market is expected to have a significant share in the global market due to rising disposable income and rapid industrialization. Increased demand for home care and cosmetics products, along with the textiles, has led to a growth in the North American market. The European and the Asia Pacific markets are also experiencing growth due to the improved lifestyles of the consumers and high demand for personal care products.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

As there is an increase in the demand for home care products, textiles, foods and beverages in various regions across the globe, the market for surfactants is also expected to grow. The Home care application has the largest use of surfactants and the market shall grow. Surfactants are extensively used in products that help in protecting from infections and spread of diseases. It has to increased application in detergents, cleaning products, shampoo, hand wash, hand sanitizers. Increase in the population has also increased the demand for foods and beverages and the manufacturers are acquiring Surfactants for the production of these products. Surfactants have a good application in various chemical ingredients. In order to meet the demands of the growing market, the manufacturers have also increased the production of surfactants to help in meeting the demands.

Restraints

The prices of the crude oil and various other raw materials are volatile. This happens to be a restraining factor in the growth of the surfactant market. Also the effects of surfactants on the environment like the toxicity and degrade ability are affecting the growth of the market in the long run. Various rules and regulations by the regional governments for Environmental Protection are also restraining the growth of the market. The commercial production of surfactants, which is based on Petroleums, have various technological constraints and it is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast.

Opportunities

There's an increasing demand for biobased or green surfactants, and this is expected to provide an opportunity for the growth of the surfactants market. The bio surfactants have applications in various emulsifying agents, surface reducing bacteria, anticorrosive and biocides. All of these are extremely innovative applications where the biosurfactants could be used. The versatility and the efficiency of the biosurfactants in various foods and beverages, home care and industrial cleaning agents shall lead to a growth in the market. Surfactants that can be vegetable based will also show a growth during the forecast period. Vegetable based surfactants are derived from renewable sources. Hence the market shall grow. These products are able to show their commitment to the protection of environment and they are naturally appealing to the consumers.

Challenges

Petroleum based surfactants contribute in the depletion of the non renewable resources as they are extremely polluting. They release toxic chemicals in the environment even if they decompose at all.

Recent Developments

A biosurfactant was launched by Unilever in partnership with Evonik. It is renewable and biodegradable. Also it is very mild on the skin. The name of the biosurfactant is Rhamnolipid.





Market Segmentation

By Type

Anionic Surfactants Linear alkyl benzene Fatty alcohol ether sulfates Fatty alcohol sulfates Sulfosuccinates Others

Non-ionic Surfactants Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates (FAE) Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates (APE) Others

Cationic Surfactants

Amphoteric Surfactants

Others





By Origin

Synthetic Surfactants

Bio-based Surfactants Chemically Synthesized Bio-based Surfactants Biosurfactants



By Application

Home Care

Personal Care

Oilfield Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Agrochemicals

Textiles

Plastics

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





