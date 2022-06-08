Hybrid Operating Room Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in number of ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals and increase in patient preference for effective surgical treatment is driving growth of the market

Hybrid Operating Room Market Size – USD 925.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.4%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hybrid Operating Room Market is growing in response to rising demand for technologically sophisticated operating rooms and equipment in the healthcare sector. Hybrid operating rooms have become a must-have facility in hospitals in recent years, which is projected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period. Surgeons can conduct many procedures on the same patient at the same time and in the same location in a hybrid operating room.

Other factors that contribute to the market's growth include an increase in the number of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centres, a boost in patient desire for effective and economical surgical care, and a surge in investment in hybrid OR technology. Improved patient outcomes with less intrusive procedures are other elements that are predicted to drive market expansion. However, procedure hazards associated with hybrid operating rooms, as well as high installation and operational costs, are factors that can restrain market growth.

To receive a sample of the global Hybrid Operating Room market report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/703

Intraoperative Diagnostic System Component Segment Accounted for Largest Revenue Share:

In 2020, the intraoperative diagnostic system segment generated the most revenue. These devices are commonly employed in minimally invasive surgical procedures and provide surgeons and anaesthesiologists with functional guidance. This segment's revenue is growing due to an increase in demand for hybrid operating room equipment and an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases that require surgery.

Revenue From Ambulatory Surgical Center to Increase Steadily

The revenue of the Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) segment is predicted to grow rapidly over the projection period, as ASCs enable the delivery of more cost-effective services in a less stressful atmosphere than hospitals. ASCs have fully operational operating rooms staffed by competent professionals and need a shorter stay period, which most patients prefer.

Revenue In The Neurosurgical Application Segment To Grow Significantly

Arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), brain aneurysms, carotid artery disease, and arteriovenous fistulas are all common operations performed in hybrid ORs. The neurosurgical segment's revenue is growing because to an increase in the frequency of neurological illnesses and developments in surgical robotics utilised in hybrid ORs to do precision procedures.

Request an exclusive discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/703

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share in Hybrid OR Market:

Because of strong government investment in healthcare infrastructure, the existence of major companies, and high demand for minimally invasive procedures, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. In addition, an increase in patient visits to physicians, a high per capita income, and technology improvements are fueling market expansion in the region.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Toshiba Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Getinge AB

Mizuho Corporation

Siemens AG

Steris PLC

General Electric Company

Skytron LLC

Trumpf Medical

Others

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Hybrid Operating Room market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hybrid-operating-room-market

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Hybrid Operating Room market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surgical Instruments

Audiovisual Display Systems and Tools

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Angiography Systems

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

Other Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Operating Room Fixtures

Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Surgical Booms

Radiation Shields

Other Components

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Neurosurgical

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Thoracic

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Request customization of the market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/703

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Hybrid Operating Room market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Hybrid Operating Room industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Hybrid Operating Room market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Hybrid Operating Room industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Browse More Related Reports:

virtual reality market-https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-reality-market

facial recognition market-https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/facial-recognition-market

parking management market-https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/parking-management-market

enterprise data management market-https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/enterprise-data-management-market

air treatment market-https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/air-treatment-market

blockchain supply chain market-https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-supply-chain-market

food vacuum machine market-https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-vacuum-machine-market

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.