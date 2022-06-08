The Most Popular Way to Cook Corn is to Microwave it, According to the Pantry & Larder Website
Pantry & Larder shares corn on the cob cooking statistics in celebration of June 11 National Corn on the Cob DayNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The corn may be as high as an elephant’s eye in Oklahoma, but how do the residents of your state like their corn?
According to popular food blog Pantry & Larder, based on Google Trends, the most popular way to cook corn on the cob in Oklahoma is grilled.
Pantry & Larder is sharing corn on the cob cooking statistics in advance of National Corn on the Cob Day, which is being celebrated on June 11.
The Pantry & Larder website helps dispel common food myths and helps people get the most from their food.
Pantry & Larder compared Google data to the national average and found which cooking styles are searched more than usual in each state. Their findings include:
Middle America is where you should head if you want grilled corn. They love to barbecue there, especially in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas.
Microwaving corn was the most popular method, topping the charts in 15 states. However, microwaved and fried corn dominate the Eastern states but don’t appear popular in the West. And there’s a clear North/South divide in the East. People in the Northeast are microwave fans (they want their corn as quickly as possible), while the Southeast, plus Texas and Minnesota, love an ear of fried corn.
North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee really love their fried corn, significantly over-indexing versus the rest of the United States.
Roasting is favored in the deep South, while the love for smoked corn is spread across the country in California, Missouri and Ohio.
Instant pot corn on the cob is surprisingly popular, and it over-indexes seven states – almost all of them in the West, which makes sense because instant pots are more prevalent in the West.
Baking corn and smoking corn are the least popular cooking methods, with only three states each to their names.
For more information about Pantry & Larder and to see how Americans like their corn on the cob cooked, visit pantryandlarder.com.
