eHACCP.org Launches New Food Safety Course: HACCP Principles and GDPs for Food Storage and Distribution Industries.

Certified HACCP Prtinciples and GDPs forFood Storage and Distribution Course HACCP Certificate for Food Storage and Distribution eHACCP.org

eHACCP.org Launches New Online Food Safety Course: IHA Accredited Certified HACCP Principles and GDPs for Food Storage and Distribution Industries.

Impressed with the content, examples, and workflow. Totally will recommend it to peers as a valued tool for learning and self-evaluation. Love the linked resources.” — Lourdes Marie Cabello-Schomburg

HAWKESBURY, ON, CANADA, June 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- eHACCP.org, a privately held food safety resource company located in Hawkesbury that specializes in Food Safety Plans and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs has launched its online IHA accredited Certified HACCP Principles and Good Distribution Practices (GDPs) for Food Storage and Distribution Industries course.“Proper food storage and distribution are essential for food security as the majority of the world’s people rely on others to produce their food. Our International HACCP Alliance accredited course focuses on the HACCP method to prevent unwanted hazards from being introduced into food storage and distribution operations." Stephen Sockett, the Owner and Operator of eHACCP.org. “There are numerous challenges throughout the food supply chain that must be overcome and managed to bring food to the end consumer without spoilage. Informed decisions, established best practices, and processes early on in the supply chain can reduce significant losses of food throughout the supply chain,” explained Mr. Sockett. “Upon successful completion of the course our clients will be able to build and maintain their HACCP food safety plan as well as pass the 18-hour training requirement,” added Mr. Sockett.Based in Eastern Ontario, eHACCP.org develops online Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs and online HACCP courses that are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. HACCP certification is required for individuals that create and implement Food Safety Plans and can help employees identify and prevent hazards in their facilities. “Our online certified HACCP training courses are designed to demystify the basic principles of HACCP combining content, examples, activities, quizzes, and a final exam. Students learn to apply HACCP principles in order to design, create and manage their HACCP plan in order to meet regulatory requirements,” explained Mr. Sockett. “Our courses and content are tested and meet the body of knowledge requirements established by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HACCP training, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) scheme requirements, the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s Food Safety Enhancement Program.”“Food safety and security are global issues and our company’s aim is to help individuals and corporations mitigate their risks and challenges which ultimately benefits the end consumer. North American consumers benefit from access to imported fruits, vegetables, and foods from all over the world, our course is ideal for corporations and individuals handling food in storage facilities, distribution centers, and warehouses,” explained Mr. Sockett. “The Good Distribution Practices are based on Safe Quality Food (SQF’s) safety code for Storage and Distribution 8.1 Edition requirements,” added Mr. Sockett.For more information or to register for the eHACCP.org training courses in either English or Spanish please visit www.eHACCP.org About eHACCP.orgeHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and food safety training site for food manufacturers, processors, producers, storage and distributors, water bottlers, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in associations with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for less money.For more information, please visit: www.eHACCP.org

Video overview of eHACCP.org. Online HACCP training and certification for food companies; producers, processors / manufacturers, meat and poultry, seafood, etc.