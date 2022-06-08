Paraquat Market is Rising Exponentially at Rate of 9.5% During the Anticipated Period| Growth, Share, Latest Analysis
The paraquat market will reach at an estimated value of USD 0.20 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028.
The global Paraquat market will reach an estimated value of USD 0.20 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. An increase in agricultural activities acts as the major factor driving the growth of the paraquat market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.
Paraquat report encompasses a chapter on the global Paraquat market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.
Paraquat is also known as methyl viologen, which is an organic compound with the chemical formula [(C6H7N) 2] Cl2. It is classified as a viologen, which is defined as a family of redox-active heterocycles of similar structures. Paraquat was manufactured by chevron and this salt is one of the most extensively used herbicides.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the report
ANKAR INDUSTRIES (P) LTD
BHASKAR AGRO
CANARY AGRO CHEMICALS PRIVATE LIMITED
JAYALAKSHMI FERTILISERS
Kalyani Industries Limited
Sigma-Aldrich Co
Corteva
SinoHarvest agrochemical manufacturer in China
Toshi Automatic Systems
Aroxa Crop Science Private Limited
Greenland Bio-Science
India Agro Science & Tech
Ambachem
An increase in the consumer awareness acts as a vital factor escalating the market growth, also a rise in the favorable government policies, a rise in the agricultural activities, rise in the demand for herbicides in the agriculture industry to get rid of unwanted weeds and plants and rise in the research and development activities in the market acts as the major factors among others driving the growth of paraquat market. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of paraquat dichloride in emerging economies such as China, India, and others and an increase in the demand from emerging economies will further create new opportunities for the paraquat market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.
However, an increase in the cost and stringent government regulations associated with herbicide formulation & use is the major factor among others acting as a restraint, and will further challenge the growth of the paraquat market in the forecast period mentioned above.
This paraquat market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the paraquat market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Paraquat Market Scope and Market Size
Paraquat market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth among various segments helps in the better analysis of growth and strategies for a better vision of the market.
Based on type, the paraquat market has been segmented into paraquat aqueous solution, paraquat soluble granule, paraquat water-soluble gel, and others.
The paraquat market is also segmented on the basis of application into farms, plantations and estates, non-agricultural weed control, and others.
Paraquat Market Country Level Analysis
Paraquat market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the paraquat market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, the U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa(MEA)
Asia-Pacific dominates the paraquat market due to a rise in the rapidly increasing agricultural activities, rise in consumer awareness, and increase in the favorable government policies. Whereas, North America is expected to foster the market region due to the rise in the need to get rid of unwanted plants and weeds in forest areas in this region.
The country section of the paraquat market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, and downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
