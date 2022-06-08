Retinal Imaging Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Retinal imaging is an efficient way for the optometrist to assess eye health using a high-resolution camera and imaging systems.

The rising adoption of smart devices increases the incidences of ophthalmic disorders, and the rising geriatric population is causing a surge in the patient pool of age-related macular degeneration.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retinal imaging is an efficient way for the optometrist to assess eye health using a high-resolution camera and imaging systems. Retinal imaging takes a digital picture of the eye and shows detailed imaging of the retina, optic disk, and blood vessels of the eye. Retinal imaging exploits high definition imaging devices to generate magnified images of the retina. It helps in the diagnosis of age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and optic nerve damages. The rising adoption of smart devices increases the incidences of ophthalmic disorders, and the rising geriatric population is causing a surge in the patient pool of age-related macular degeneration. In turn, this is increasing the demand for advanced diagnostic measures for early detection of the disorders. With the launch of new retinal imaging solutions over time, the Retinal imaging market has witnessed significant growth over the last couple of years. The growing incidence of retinal disorders across the glove, increased efficiency of diagnosis and treatment, and evolution of the retinal imaging systems are projected to propel the industry’s growth over the coming years. Additionally, ultra-modern healthcare infrastructure and convenient reimbursement policies are also contributing to the growth of the Retinal Imaging Market.

The latest report titled ‘Global Retinal Imaging Market,’ published by Emergen research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Retinal Imaging industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Retinal Imaging market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Retinal Imaging market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Extensive coverage of the global Retinal Imaging market along with an estimation of market size, share, revenue generation, and trends for the projected period

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape covering the business profiles, strategic initiatives and M&A activities, product portfolio, gross profit margin, SWOT analysis, and market position

Detailed analysis of historical and current data to offer accurate forecast estimations till 2027

Analysis of the market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, limitations, lucrative growth opportunities, and threats

Strategic recommendations to the key players and new entrants to gain a robust footing in the market and ascertain maximum returns on their investments

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competition in the Global Retinal Imaging Market

An extensive regional analysis covering country-wise analysis and details about the regions showing promising growth

However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Retinal Imaging market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Retinal Imaging industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Retinal Imaging market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Olympus

Robert Bosch GmbH

Eyenuk, Inc.

Imagine Eyes

Optos, Plc.

Forus Health Pvt. Ltd.

Phoenix Technology Group, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

Epipole, Ltd.

Others

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

Retinal Imaging Market Segmentation

Device Type

Fundus Camera

Fluorescein Angiography

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

End-user Industry

Hospitals

Clinics

Ophthalmic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Retinal Imaging market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Retinal Imaging market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Retinal Imaging market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

