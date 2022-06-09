OOm Shortlisted As Finalist In 6 Categories For Marketing Interactive’s Agency of the Year Awards 2022
We are grateful for the opportunities presented by the AOTY awards. They enable us to shine and showcase our capabilities.”SINGAPORE, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 06, 2022, Marketing Interactive unveiled the shortlisted finalist for Agency of the Year Awards Singapore 2022 and OOm, one of the top digital marketing agencies in Singapore, has received a finalist recognition across six categories.
Marketing Interactive, the leading source of advertising, marketing, and media intelligence in Asia, was established in 2022 to acknowledge the work of chief marketing officers (CMOs) across various Asian countries, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. They invited 22 digital marketing experts from different countries in Singapore to become a jury panel. It is a recognition for agencies in Singapore that did their best to produce outstanding results for being the most creative, innovative and effective in their craft up until now despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the Agency of the Year Awards Singapore 2022, agencies of every size were able to enter the 32 categories to showcase their outstanding work for clients, overall business performance, excellent staff management and development, portfolio of clients and campaigns, people and culture along with the agency’s greater contributions to the digital marketing industry at large, including the two new company categories: eCommerce Marketing Agency of the Year and Martech Agency of the Year.
One of Marketing Interactive’s judges for the Agency of the Year Awards Singapore 2022, Rebecca Ang Lee, CMO of MSIG Asia, said: “It was great to see that many agencies have pivoted to stay nimble and agile in their mindset and operations in view of the pandemic. Results for many of the finalists also exceeded expectations so kudos for a job well done and staying relevant in these times!”
Among all the agencies that entered Marketing Interactive’s 15th annual Agency of the Year Awards, only a few notable agencies were able to be part of the shortlisted finalist, and one of them is OOm.
𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝘀 𝗔 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝟲 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀
OOm is an award-winning digital agency that has received finalist recognition in six categories, extending its phenomenal track record over the past few years for carrying out digital marketing services for its clients.
- Digital Agency of the Year
- eCommerce Marketing Agency of the Year
- Independent Agency of the Year
- Lead Generation Agency of the Year
- Performance Marketing Agency of the Year
- Search Marketing Agency of the Year
This finalist’s recognition of these six categories only demonstrates that OOm always goes above and beyond for its clients, which showcases how much the digital agency has been developing and delivering digital marketing strategies and services.
Ian Cheow, the CEO and co-founder of OOm, remarked regarding this recent achievement, “We are grateful for the opportunities presented by the AOTY awards. They enable us to shine and showcase our capabilities. At OOm, it’s so much more than producing good work and delivering desired outcomes for our clients. We care about our service, people and performance. We are glad that Marketing-Interactive sees the importance of such aspects as well, encapsulating them into their judging criteria. While we wait upon the results, we also wish our competition the best of luck!''
𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀
OOm is a digital marketing agency that has received a couple of recognitions from various reputable entities:
- One of the Best Web Designers from Singapore's Finest
- Clutch’s Top B2B Service Providers for Sustained & Fast Growth for 2022
- Most Reviewed Digital Marketing Company in the Philippines
- Most Reviewed Web Developers in the Philippines
Solely from Agency of the Year, the agency has clinched 5 awards from the year before:
- Lead Generation Agency of the Year 2021 – (Double Wins) Gold and Local Hero
- Search Marketing Agency of the Year 2021 – (Double Wins) Gold and Local Hero
- Local Hero Of The Year 2021
All these milestones that OOm has gained solely proved how much they deserve to be called one of the top digital marketing agencies in Singapore. OOm's workforce that delivers distinct and innovative ideas is the reason why they were to achieve these and meet clients' demands. They will continue to help their clients grow by providing excellent services and bringing growth, especially the digital marketing industry.
Wyvan Xu, the company's COO and co-founder, spoke on the company's achievements as well. “To be a finalist in not just one but six categories truly is an honour. Whether or not we emerge victorious, being recognised in this manner certainly demonstrates our calibre and competence as an agency.”
Marketing Interactive’s Agency of the Year Awards Singapore 2022 winners, including the most coveted title as the Overall Local Hero of the Year will be announced in a gala dinner ceremony at Shangri-la Hotel, Singapore, on July 22, 2022.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢𝗢𝗺
OOm is one of the top e-commerce and digital marketing agencies that have won several awards in the past few years since its inception in 2006. Besides the milestones mentioned above, OOm also became a 2022 Premier Google Partner, placing OOm within the top 3% of Google's Singapore partners and a pre-approved Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) vendor for digital marketing and e-commerce development solutions.
All the achievements that OOm was able to receive are all because of offices and teams of highly competent marketers in China, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. These allow this award-winning digital marketing agency to create an international perspective on digital marketing and think of better tactics for increasing brand awareness and strengthening online visibility.
Business owners searching for professional help with digital marketing needs such as search engine marketing (SEM), search engine optimisation (SEO), and social media marketing can rely on OOm's years of experience and expertise. They will implement a customer-first approach to give them exactly what they need to achieve their business’s goals.
