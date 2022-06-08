Zarastro Art Launches Curated Online Platform to Bring Contemporary Art and NFTs Together
The inaugural exhibitions showcase contemporary photography, video art, and NFTsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zarastro Art is pleased to announce its new online platform that seeks to provide a global stage for contemporary art to thrive. The platform exhibits art from around the world, providing a carefully curated space for collectors and art lovers to acquire physical and digital artwork.
During the pandemic, the art world had to increasingly rely on the internet to explore the work of emerging and established artists. However, there existed few tailored experiences enabling viewers to engage with these artists in the most meaningful and informed ways. Zarastro Art seeks to become a destination for art lovers who want not only to peruse exciting new works, but also to learn the stories of artists and the ideas behind those works.
Zarastro Art strives to cover all styles, mediums, and themes of contemporary art in order to amplify the captivating voices of exceptional artists. By presenting thoughtfully curated exhibitions, the platform aims to be approachable to a wide audience, from seasoned collectors to art enthusiasts seeking to buy their first piece.
“Our goal is to integrate contemporary art into the lives of people through unique experiences that inspire new ways of looking at and enjoying art,” said a spokesperson for Zarastro Art.
The platform has launched with three virtual inaugural exhibitions.
Curated under four sections that manifest the zeitgeist, "To Be Good and To Live" brings together 16 photographs taken in different periods and cities during the past two decades of Ferhat Ozgur's career.
"Cultural Threads" features video works by Nancy Atakan that take a closer look at specific activities that challenge our understanding of acceptable participation in cultural practices and redefine ideas of women's work.
"The Many Faces of Transcension" is an NFT collection by Kubra Cenk Uslu that explores the ebbs and flows of the connection between humans and the natural world.
For more information, visit zarastro.art.
