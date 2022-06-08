AN ARACHNID TAKES AN ACCIDENTAL TRIP INTO AN UNKNOWN WORLD—INDOORS
A great way to introduce spiders and their ecological benefits to young onesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To this day, arachnids, in general, get such a bad rap, and no arachnid is reviled more than the humble spider. They’re a constant source of fear and loathing by many people, kids and adults alike, especially when one is found inside the house. While the many legs, hairy bodies, and multiple eyes can be rather overwhelming, they’re actually pretty harmless. In fact, they are also extremely useful to the ecology.
While some might argue that the fear of spiders is rooted in something biological or psychological, oftentimes, it seems that the dislike for them stems from the fact that society is taught to fear them. In Kate Gardner’s heartwarming novel The Spider’s Journey, where an intrepid little spider is given center stage, kids may learn to appreciate these useful little critters and see life through its perspective. Falling into a bucket by accident, the spider is unceremoniously brought inside the house, which causes mayhem to ensue. But as the story and its wonderfully whimsical illustrations show, the spider is just as scared of people as people are of it, and a little kindness can go a long way.
Gardner, a teacher of art and students with special needs, spent many a childhood summer in the woods and encountered various little critters. And she hopes to impart that kind of compassion and understanding for the ecology in this whimsical tale of a wayward spider.
