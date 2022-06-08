General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng holds talks with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol

VIETNAM, June 8 - Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng held high-level online talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the Party Central Committee headquarters on Wednesday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng.

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng held high-level online talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the Party Central Committee headquarters on Wednesday morning.

The two leaders said they appreciated the importance of the high-level talks, especially on the occasion of the two countries' 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Party General Secretary Trọng congratulated President Yoon on being elected as the 20th President of the Republic of Korea.

He also congratulated South Korea's past achievements and welcomed the country's active role and contributions to cooperation frameworks in the region and on international issues for peace, cooperation, friendship and development.

He affirmed the importance of the strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea.

Trọng emphasised that Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea were countries with many historical and cultural ties.

He said that people-to-people relations have developed, and cooperation between the two countries had developed comprehensively and substantively in recent years.

The leader also said he appreciated the South Korean support in the development process of Việt Nam, including cooperation in COVID-19 prevention and control.

"These are essential foundations for a new and better development step between the two sides for the common interests of the two peoples, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world," he said.

President Yoon congratulated Việt Nam on the comprehensive successes in the increasing role and international position of Việt Nam.

He congratulated the 13th Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on being successfully organised, and the Congress trusted to elect Trọng to continue as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He showed his appreciation for the contributions of Party General Secretary Trọng and said he believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and Party General Secretary Trọng, Việt Nam would achieve its goals of becoming a developed country by 2045.

He expressed his delight at the outstanding development of the bilateral relations and said that South Korea wished to continue to be a reliable partner in the new development period for Việt Nam.

He responded positively to the direction of cooperation that Party General Secretary Trọng discussed and considered Việt Nam one of the essential partners in South Korea's policy in the region.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen political trust, high-level contacts and relations on channels of the Party, Government, National Assembly and people between the two countries; and promote the important pillar role of economic, trade and investment cooperation.

They said they would also develop cooperation in the field of defence and security; enhance cultural cooperation between localities, labour cooperation, and support citizens of the two countries living, studying and working in each country; and actively coordinate regional and international multilateral forums.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Party General Secretary Trọng said that Việt Nam adhered to the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and multi-lateralisation and diversification of foreign relations.

"Việt Nam is a reliable partner and an active and responsible member of the international community. Việt Nam is always interested and willing to make active contributions to the peace process, denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and support efforts to maintain peace in Northeast Asia," he said.

Regarding the East Sea issue, the two sides agreed on the necessity of maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development, respecting the freedoms of navigation and overflight, and the legitimate rights and interests of each country in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The leaders agreed that the talks had achieved important results, opening a new stage of development in relations between the two countries.

Party General Secretary Trọng invited President Yoon to visit Việt Nam. Yoon accepted and invited Trọng to visit South Korea at a suitable time. — VNS