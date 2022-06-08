Vietnamese businesses attend Seoul Food 2022

VIETNAM, June 8 -

Vietnamese enterprises showcase their products at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo

SEOUL — Twenty Vietnamese enterprises are participating in Seoul Food 2022, which kicked off at the Korea International Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

The event provides an ideal venue for Vietnamese food and beverage businesses to strengthen trade promotion and effectively gain entry into South Korea's market and other countries around the world.

Hoàng Thị Quỳnh Trâm from the TS Food Company said her company had been exporting their products to South Korea for six years, adding that the company wished to seek new customers interested in Vietnamese fruit and vegetables in the post-COVID era.

Trần Thị Kim Giang from the Bảo Hưng International Joint Stock Company said the company's key products were confectionery, cookies, chocolate cakes, chocolate candies, and Omeli-branded jellies, adding that South Korea was one of the firm's major markets moving forward.

Within the framework of Seoul Food 2022, the ASEAN-Korea Centre has coordinated with relevant agencies to organise the ASEAN Trade Show 2022 in support of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to gain entry into markets and improve their competitiveness.

The ASEAN Trade Show 2022 will also focus on promoting the food service industry, which has been hardest hit by the pandemic, supporting the growth of SMEs in ASEAN while simultaneously promoting economic cooperation between the bloc and South Korea.

The Seoul Food Expo 2022, one of the leading food exhibitions in Asia, saw the participation of more than 800 companies from 30 countries and territories.

It runs until Friday and is expected to attract 30,000 visitors. — VNS