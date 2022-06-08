Alliant Taps Brittany Powers as Head of Advanced TV Amid the Convergence of Connected and Linear TV
Former Epsilon CPG director and digital marketing executive will lead and develop advanced TV opportunities for Alliant and its partners
As we experience the merging of the TV markets, the demand for precise, clearly-defined addressable audience segments continues to grow.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant, the leading data-driven audience company, announced today that Brittany Powers will fill the newly developed role of Head of Advanced TV. Formerly the Director of CPG at Epsilon, with past roles at Stirista and Comcast, Powers brings deep experience in both the TV and digital space to Alliant and will guide the company through the ongoing convergence of addressable TV.
— JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, Founder and CEO, Alliant
In 2021, Alliant saw a 300 percent increase in revenue from the TV channel. Growth was driven by the increased adoption of connected TV and new addressable and data-driven linear partnerships. In the new role, Powers will oversee the development of these relationships, as well as expansion across all TV market opportunities. This includes establishing Alliant’s presence and strategic partnerships in the linear TV marketplace across programmers, MVPDs, industry consortiums and TV agencies.
“As we experience the merging of the TV markets, the demand for precise, clearly-defined addressable audience segments continues to grow,” said JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, Alliant founder and CEO. “The data and audience revolution is finally coming to TV, and that is going to be a driving force in the data business for years to come. We are pleased to have Brittany Powers join as Alliant’s Head of TV to build solutions and create strategic partnerships within this expanding TV marketplace.”
Alliant will lean into Brittany’s connected TV experience and industry connections to define the path forward in the TV space. Brittany’s expertise will help the team effectively navigate and optimize opportunities resulting from linear and connected TV convergence.
“The opportunity to join Alliant as the Head of Advanced TV is exciting, especially when the future of the space is undefined,” said Powers. “There are myriad of opportunities to take advantage of as the TV space evolves, and Alliant’s forward-thinking approach will help our data-driven customers and partners thrive.”
About Alliant
Alliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and we continually validate our people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2 and IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency.
