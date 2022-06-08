Lymphedema Treatment Market Size Worth $11.58 billion by 2028 to Rise at a Stellar CAGR of 5.1% by 2028 | Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

Lymphedema Treatment Market Size is projected to reach US$ 11.58 billion by 2028 from US$ 8.15 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on“Lymphedema Treatment Market Size and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Condition Type, Treatment Type, End-User, and Geography,” the rising prevalence of lymphedema cases and the increasing number of healthcare facilities and lymphedema management programs fuel the overall growth of market.

The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00026594/

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 8.15 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 11.58 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 209 No. Tables 138 No. of Charts & Figures 71 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Condition Type, Treatment Type, and End-User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Lymphedema Treatment Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BIOCOMPRESSION SYSTEMS,Tactile Medical, Smith and Nephew, BSN Medical GmbH,Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, SIGVARIS GROUP, ThermoTek, Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, 3M,Mego Afek Ltd. are among the key companies operating in the lymphedema treatment market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to tap into prevailing business opportunities.

Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of The Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00026594/

In September 2018, SIGVARIS Group launched an innovative garment—SECURE—featuring graduated compression and containment properties for managing advanced venous edema, lymphedema, post-surgical edema, and general edema.

In April 2017, Esity announced the acquisition of BSN Medical, a pioneer in providing medical solutions and developing products for wound care, compression therapy, and orthopedics.

Lymphedema Treatment Market: Segmental Overview

Based on condition type, the lymphedema treatment market is segmented into primary lymphedema and secondary lymphedema. The secondary lymphedema segment is projected to account for a larger market share during 2021–2028. Surging cases of disruption of the lymphatic systems owing to trauma result in a larger number of secondary lymphedema cases. In the US along with other countries, cancer treatment causes damage to the lymphatic system, thus favoring the growth of the lymphedema market.

By treatment type, the lymphedema treatment market is segmented into laser therapy, compression devices and bandaging, drug therapy, physiological procedures, debulking procedures, and others. The market for the physiological procedure segment is further segmented as lymphovenous anastomosis (LVA) and vascularized lymph node transfer (VLNT). The market for the debulking procedures segment is subsegmented into surgical debulking, liposuction, and others.

Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00026594/

The ongoing advancements in lymphedema management are contributing to the overall market growth. As per the report published in the Journal of Skin and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (JSSTD), there has been a paradigm shift in the management pattern of lymphedema cases, with an elevated focus on the physiology of the lymphatic system and harnessing advancements in super-microsurgical techniques. The advancements in lymphedema management mainly focus on a thorough understanding of the microscopic anatomy of lymphatics and various provisions relating to alternate physiological pathways redirecting lymph flow for preventing secondary changes in the tissues. On the other hand, due to recent developments, the surgical management of lymphedema has gained huge traction worldwide. For instance, the JSSTD report states the complete success of surgical management of lymphedema depends on the disease severity. For instance, with a strong interest in the early management of post-mastectomy lymphedema since the last decade, the focus of physicians is shifting toward physiological surgical procedures for facilitating lymphatic drainage. Also, advancements such as ICG lymphangiography and micro-lymphatic surgery indicate promising results in the early stages of the disease. Thus, ongoing research in tissue engineering, lymphangiogenic vascular endothelial growth factor treatment, and immunomodulatory therapy is likely to unveil better alternatives for lymphedema management in the coming years.

The rising incidence of breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL) further escalates the demand for lymphedema treatment. The BCRL is a form of secondary lymphedema occurring after an axillary surgical procedure or a radiation treatment, evaluating 14–54% of breast cancer survivors. A report by the General Hospital Corporation states that while there is no cure for BCRL, treatment can help minimize the burden among patients. Further, treatment received by most patients is focused on physical therapy rather than medication. Additionally, compression devices and bandaging reveal a substantial effect in reducing BCRL prevalence and prove as a pivotal treatment for preventing infection in association with all concurrent treatments.

Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Latest Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00026594/

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Lymphedema Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Technology (Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound Imaging, Lymphoscintigraphy, Computed Tomography, X-Ray Lymphography, Bioimpedance Analysis, Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging); Indication (Cancer, Inflammatory Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Others); End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research and Academic Institutes), and Geography

Compression Therapy Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Treatment Type (Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy); Application (Varicose Veins Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment, Others); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

Compression Socks Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Knee High Compression Stockings, Thigh High Compression Stockings, Pantyhose Compression Stockings); Indication (Venous Disorders, Lymphedema, Sports-related Injuries, Others); Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Hospital Pharmacies and Clinics, Retail Stores), and Geography

Home Sequential Compression Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Device Type (Alternate Sequential Compression Device (ASCD), Simultaneous Sequential Compression Device (SSCD)); Type (Standard, PORTABLE); Application (Deep Vein Thrombosis, Lymphedema Management, Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), Others), and Geography

Laser Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Solid, Liquid, Gas, and Diode); Application (Dermatology and Aesthetics, Dental, Ophthalmology, Urology, Cardiovascular, Oncology, and Other Applications); End User (Specialized Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Clinics, and Others), and Geography

Radial Compression Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (B and /Strap Based Radial Compression Devices, Knob Based Radial Compression Devices, Plate Based Radial Compression Devices); Usage (Disposable, Reusable); Application (Diagnostic, Surgical Intervention); End User (Hospitals and Specialty Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Others)

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/lymphedema-treatment-market