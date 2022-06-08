Aviation Week Network’s MRO BEER, June 15-16 in Istanbul, Turkey, will attract Airlines/Leasing Company Decision Makers
Aviation Week Network’s MRO Baltics and Eastern European Region, Happening June 15-16 in Istanbul, Turkey, Attracting Airlines and Leasing Company Decision Makers
Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), Aviation Week Network’s MRO Baltics and Eastern European Region (#MROBEER), is being held June 15-16 at the Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey.
The event, in person for the first time since 2019, will offer a relaxed and informal networking conference for industry representatives from airlines, OEMs, suppliers, and service providers.
More than 90 percent of the 400+ registered attendees are purchasing decision makers and influencers including more than 100 representatives from airlines. The event will host more than 30 service providers and representatives from 60+ countries. Delegates will foster new relationships, strengthen existing ones, and expand reach across the MRO community in the Baltics region. See here for a list of companies registered to attend.
“After two years of holding virtual MRO BEER events, we are thrilled to be back in person with attendance numbers exceeding pre-pandemic years,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President, Events, for Aviation Week Network. “We are looking forward to our robust showcase of solution providers and top-level speakers along with opportunities for networking.”
MRO BEER will feature airline led discussion sessions that address partnership and business opportunities, critical insight on regional issues, idea exchange and networking with industry peers, and expert opinion on key trends and forecast and revenue growth. The event will feature networking receptions hosted by LOT AMS and Turkish Technic. See here for a full agenda.
The MRO BEER showcase provides attendees with the opportunity to source suppliers and get hands-on with the latest technologies, tools and resources and translate the practical knowledge of the conference into real-life solutions.
The MRO BEER host sponsor is Turkish Technic. Premium sponsors are Boeing, LOT AMS, myTechnic, and Setna iO. FL Technics, OMS Aero Group, and Wencor are serving as sponsors. Turkish Airlines is the official carrier with additional support from Airlines for America, IATA, and TABA-AmCham,
AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network, an Informa business, is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.
ABOUT INFORMA
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa, a leading international business-to-business information services group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.
