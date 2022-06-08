Global E-Nose Market Growth Focusing on Trends, Industry Opportunities and Development Analysis by 2026
The research identifies and analyzes changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the market.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, Global E-Nose Market by Technology (Metal-Oxide Semi-Conductors Sensors (MOS), Quartz Crystal Microbalance (QCM), Conducting Polymers (QP), Others), End Use, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026. The North America region is dominating the market as the region being early adopter of advanced technologies in various sectors. Rising growth of the food and beverages industry is one of the major factors driving growth of this market
Leaders in the industry Alpha MOS, Odotech, E-nose Pty, The E-nose Company, Electronic Sensor Technology, Scent Science Corporation among others which are offering greater opportunities and major players are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. For instance, in July 2018, Alpha MOS launched HERACLES Neo electronic nose. This electronic nose includes AroChemBase software module, which helps in identifying and characterizing the chemical molecules after analysing the smell. This software includes advanced search capabilities for analysis of the smell.
The technology segment is classified into Metal-Oxide Semi-Conductors Sensors (MOS), Quartz Crystal Microbalance (QCM), Conducting Polymers (QP), others. The Metal-Oxide Semi-Conductors Sensors (MOS) segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2018. The Metal-Oxide Semi-Conductors Sensors (MOS) possesses various properties such as it is inexpensive, micro fabricated, high sensitive, short recovery time, good resistance to corrosive gases and humidity. The end use segment is segmented into environmental monitoring, healthcare and others. Residential segment is growing rapidly at the highest CAGR in the forecast period because of the rising concerns related to air quality, pollutants, and wastes
Improvement in quality control laboratories in delivering high-end products is a major factor propelling the growth of the market. Growing health and security awareness and increased investment in R&D across industries are another two factors contributing to the market expansion. High cost of electronic nose may pose as a major threat to the product. However, continuous advancement and innovation of e- nose have increased its uses across various sectors such as military defence and environmental monitoring which may drive the market growth in coming years.
The global E-Nose market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million/Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.
