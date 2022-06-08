Anticoagulants Market Size Worth 65.44 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 7.3% CAGR: Growth Plus Reports

Prominent players operating in the anticoagulants market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Pfizer Limited., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Leo Pharma Inc., among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anticoagulants Market is expected to clock US$ ~65.44 billion by 2031 owing to the rising prevalence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) & atrial fibrillation (AF) and the rising adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs). According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, titled “Anticoagulants Market by Offering [Novel Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs), Vitamin K Antagonist, and Heparin & Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)], Application [Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary Embolism, Myocardial Infarction (MI), and Atrial Fibrillation (AF)] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031” The global anticoagulants market was ~US$ 30.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Growth Factor

Various public and private organizations across the globe are providing the funding and grants to the research organizations and pharmaceutical companies in order to encourage R&D of anticoagulants.

For instance, in November 2019, LUNAC Therapeutics (LUNAC), a UK-based drug discovery company focused on the identification and development of advanced anticoagulants, raised £2.65 million (US$ 3.4 million) funding in the Series A financing round. Lunac is a spin out of the University of Leeds.

The global anticoagulants market has been analyzed from three different perspectives– Drug Class, Application, and Region.

Restraints

However, the high cost of NOACs compared to warfarin is expected to restrain the market to a certain extent. The novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) are a new class of anticoagulant drugs. NOACs have major pharmacologic advantages over warfarin, such as rapid onset and offset of action, lesser drug interactions, and predictable pharmacokinetics. However, these novel drugs have a higher price and lead to an increase in health care costs which may limit their adoption and in turn hinder the market growth.

Recent Partnership

In an effort to maintain their position in the market, the prominent players are continuously implementing collaborative strategies to boost R&D activities and launch more effective drugs.

For instance, in June 2020, Lonza announced a partnership agreement with Anthos Therapeutics, a biotech company created by Blackstone Life Sciences and Novartis, for the development and manufacturing of abelacimab, a novel factor XI and XIa antibody, which could address a range of thrombotic disorders.

Mylan NV in September 2020 announced the acquisition of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited’s thrombosis portfolio in Europe, thus making Mylan Europe’s second-largest provider of anticoagulants.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

The global anticoagulants market has been segmented majorly into four distinct categories depending on drug class, viz:-

Novel Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs)

Vitamin K Antagonist

Heparin & Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

Others (Calcium Complexing Agents, etc.)

The novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2020, owing to its advantages over other drug class such as their high efficacy in preventing stroke in AF; convenience of use; minor drug and food interactions; rapid onset and offset of action; and short half-life.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global anticoagulants market has been segmented into:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World (RoW)

North America is commanded the largest share of the global anticoagulants market in 2020, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Factors such as the developed healthcare infrastructure; the rising demand for anticoagulation therapy; the rising prevalence of myocardial infarction (MI) and atrial fibrillation (AF); growing R&D activities; and the presence of prominent players in the region are driving the regional growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global anticoagulants market are:-

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Bayer AG

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Limited

Pfizer Limited

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boehringer Ingelheim

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Leo Pharma Inc

Among others

