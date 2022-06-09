GBA and Ulatus Partnership Ensures More Books are Available in More Languages

Submit Release
New Partnership Between Global Book Alliance and Ulatus Ensures More Books are Available in More Languages for Young Children Around the World

The GBA is thrilled to be working with Ulatus. Now, we can make even more online titles accessible to children, and increase the diversity of languages in which books are offered.”
— Scott Walter, Deputy Chair of the Alliance
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new partnership between the Global Book Alliance and Ulatus, a global translation agency, will ensure books in the Global Digital Library are available in ten more languages to support children’s early learning needs. Together this will ensure greater access to quality books that children can use to learn to read, read to learn, and develop a love of reading.

Building on a core belief that literacy is a human right and mutual aspirations to ensure that children have access to books in their own languages, this cross-sectoral partnership will further global and national literacy goals and support a culture of reading for young children with their families, teachers, and communities. With a goal of up to ten books translated each month, books will be available across new languages with an initial focus on French, and further including Hindi, Bengali, Nepali, Vietnamese, Thai, Bahasa Indonesian, Spanish and Arabic. The translations work will also support language translations in mathematics textbooks which will support greater opportunity for engagement in this subject.

“The Global Book Alliance is thrilled to be working with Ulatus to expand the Alliance’s reach and relevancy through the power of language and localization,” said Scott Walter, Deputy Chair of the Alliance. “With the benefit of Ulatus’s translation services, the Global Digital Library can now make even more online titles accessible to children and youth and increase the diversity of languages in which the books are offered. We look forward to a long and productive partnership in service to readers worldwide.”

This is the first strategic partnership for the Global Book Alliance that builds on the need for greater access and diversity in the languages of books available through the Global Digital Library. Currently, more than 6000 books are available in more than 90 languages with more added and translated every day.

“Ulatus looks forward to providing free translations of books for children in developing countries through this collaboration. While bringing education and fun stories to these children is key, we also believe that giving back to the global community should be an integral part of running any successful business” said Shilpa Mittal, CEO of Ulatus. “GBA and Ulatus will be translating several books over the next few months and we look forward to building this collaboration for a long time to come.”

