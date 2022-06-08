Global Packaging Robots Market to Hit $14.47 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in use of robots to boost efficiency in packaging, cost reduction advantages owing to robotic packaging systems, and surge in need for automation in industries have boosted the growth of the global packaging robots market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic forced several companies to halt their business operations to comply with government regulations to curb the spread of the disease.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global packaging robots market generated $4.35 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $14.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in use of robots to boost efficiency in packaging, cost reduction advantages owing to robotic packaging systems, and surge in need for automation in industries have boosted the growth of the global packaging robots market. However, high initial cost and dearth of skilled labor hinder the market growth. On the contrary, evolving global robotics industry and growth in e-commerce and retail industry would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic forced several companies to halt their business operations and comply with government regulations to curb the spread of the disease.

Halt in manufacturing of industrial products due to lack of raw materials and manpower hampered the market growth.

The report segments the global packaging robots market on the basis of gripper type, application, end user, and region.

Based on gripper type, the vacuum segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the packing segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The global packaging robots market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

The global packaging robots market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB Limited, Krones AG, Schneider Electric SE, Fanuc Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yaskawa America Inc., Brenton Engineering, Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH), Remtec Automation LLC., and Kuka Roboter GmbH.

