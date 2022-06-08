Studies Show That Installing CCTV Cameras Make A Home Or Business Safer From Crime.
Security cameras are everywhere in 2022, but are they truly an effective deterrent to crime?NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans is experiencing an uptick in crime. New Orleans has a crime rate of 61 per one thousand residents, and that gives New Orleans one of the highest crime rates in America. The chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime in New Orleans is one in 16. In Louisiana, more than 93% of the communities have a lower crime rate than New Orleans. In fact, after researching dangerous places to live, NeighborhoodScout found New Orleans to be one of the top 100 most dangerous cities in the U.S.A.
In New Orleans, the violent crime rate is one of the worst in the country, across cities of all sizes. Violent crime tracked included rape, murder and non-negligent manslaughter, armed robbery, and aggravated assault, including assault with a deadly weapon. According to NeighborhoodScout's research of FBI crime data, the chance of becoming a victim of one of these crimes in New Orleans is one in 74.
Most of the crime that is committed in New Orleans is property crime. Property crimes that have been measured for this research are burglary, larceny over fifty dollars, motor vehicle theft, and arson. In New Orleans, the probability of being a victim of a property crime is one in 21, which is a rate of 47 per one thousand people.
New Orleans also has one of the greatest rates of automobile theft in the United States according FBI crime data. This is compared to cities of all sizes, from the largest to the smallest. The chance of getting a vehicle stolen in New Orleans is one in 109.
Do Security & CCTV Cameras Actually Deter Crime?
According to George Gallegos, the president of Security Video Technology in New Orleans, a home or business is 300% safer from property crimes if there are visible security cameras on the outside of the building.
"Criminals target homes and businesses that look easier to get in to. They also choose a target by looking for CCTV security cameras, and they'll typically stay away from a building that has good ones.", says Gallegos, who has been in the security camera business for over 30 years.
He also goes on to say, "More and more companies are also adding secure perimeter fencing with CCTV cameras to make it even more unappetizing for criminals target that business".
Property crime makes up 83% of all crime in the United States and about 75% of convicted burglars say the presence of a security camera would steer them to a different place to burglarize.
Dan Burghardt with Dan Burghardt Insurance says, "Insurance providers offer discounts up to 20% when there is a monitored security systems with cameras in place"
The statistics are undeniable - CCTV Security cameras are one of the most reliable ways to keep criminals from targeting a home or business.
For more information on how to properly secure a building using video cameras, please contact Mr. George Gallegos with Security Video Technology at 504−885−0069
