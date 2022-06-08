Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes & Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other ENDS market size is expected to grow from $19.92 billion in 2021 to $25.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%.The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other ENDS market is expected to reach $55.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.3%. Rising awareness of health issues caused by smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes among smoking population is driving the growth of the e-cigarettes market.

The vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market consists of sales of vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems. These are used for inhaling the active ingredients of plant material such as cannabis, tobacco, or other herbs or blends.

Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other ENDS Market Trends

Medicated cannabis vaporizers have gained increasing demand in the vaporizers market. Cannabis vaporizers have controlling heating technology and offer the possibility of precisely adjusting the temperature of the heater by means of a display on the unit, giving the user full control over the density of the aerosol produced.

Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other ENDS Market Segments

The global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other ENDS market is segmented:

By Type: Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS)

By E-Cigarettes Type: Disposable, Rechargeable, Modular

By Vaporizers Type: E-Cigarette Vaporizers, Marijuana Vaporizers, Medical Vaporizers

By Geography: The global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other ENDS market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other ENDS global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other ENDS global market.

TBRC’s Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Dash Vapes, Hubbly Bubbly, Liquideu, Nice Vapor, Pacific Smoke International, Puff Ecig, Simple Vape Co. London Ltd, Smokio, Vape Escapes, and Vapor Line.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

