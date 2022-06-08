Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 8% Through 2026

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market is expected to reach $524.40 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%. According to the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market forecast, the increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market growth over the coming years.

The non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market consists of sales of non-dispersive infrared sensors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are simple spectroscopic sensors often used as a gas detector. An NDIR sensor is used in gas analysis to evaluate the concentration of gases such as carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide. It detects the type of gas measuring the amount of absorbed infrared at the necessary frequency.

Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market. Major companies operating in the non-dispersive infrared sector are focused on developing technological solutions for NDIR. For instance, a UK-based company that designs and manufactures fast low power and tough CO2 sensors launched ultra-high-speed CO2 sensor SprintIR-R. The SprintIR-R sensor helps the consumer to accurately calculate CO2 levels in real-time. This capability allows designers to incorporate CO2 measurement capabilities into new generations of equipment; healthcare professionals can track CO2 levels in patients' breath in real-time while using respiratory machines, and food packaging manufacturers can measure CO2 levels on a manufacturing line where the gas is used. The SprintIR-R is based on patented solid-state non-dispersive infrared LED technology, which analyzes the amount of light absorbed by CO2 gas to determine concentration levels.

Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Segments

The global non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market is segmented:

By Gas Type: Carbon Dioxide, Hydrocarbons, Carbon Monoxide, Others

By Application: HVAC, Monitoring, Detection and Analysis

By End User: Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Medical, Industrial and Manufacturing, Environmental, Food Processing and Storage, Others

By Geography: The global non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market share, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market segments and geographies, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market players, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amphenol, Honeywell International Inc, Senseair AB, Dynament, Mipex Technology, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd., Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co. Ltd, ELT Sensor Corp., Alphasense, Bacharach Inc., and Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

