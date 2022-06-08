Jalyn Emil Hall Steps Out With A New Music Video, "Been Thru It"
Released via BTMR Entertainment Group, "Been Thru It" exhibits Jalyn Emil Hall's versatility and straight-up bravado.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based young actor and recording artist Jalyn Emil Hall reveals the official music video of his sophomore track, "Been Thru It," which was first heard this April via streaming platforms. Produced by Malcolm Gerard Harvest, this three-minute hip-hop project takes Hall's career to the next level. Inspired by his family and all the difficulties they've been thru, "Been Thru It" encourages everyone to keep on striving and be resilient to whatever obstacle comes their way.
As for the video, it was produced by Michelle J Harvest (BTMR Entertainment Group), Jaclyn Suri (Pelican Point Media), and directed by Landon Coats. Jalyn Emil Hall brings the bona fide heat and ignites the mic with a self-assured vocal performance. His signature, spitfire flow is present from start to end, exuding his charismatic persona at the same time. A definite speaker-thumper, "Been Thru It" will leave the audience and industry peers wanting for more.
"Been Thru It" is now available via streaming platforms, including Spotify and YouTube. Follow Jalyn Emil Hall via his Instagram handle to stay in the loop. And for any booking-related inquiries, contact Michelleharvest1@gmail.com.
About Jalyn Emil Hall
Jalyn Emil Hall is a renowned actor who started appearing in TV shows and movies at the tender age of six years. He debuted in 2018's "The House With A Clock In Its Walls" and has earned his stripes with roles in NCIS: Los Angeles (2018), Black-ish (2018), and Shaft (2019). He appeared in the 2021 sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy, and currently portraying Dillon James in a starring role in the tv series, All American. He has upcoming projects under his belt, filming the movie Till with Whoopi Goldberg and a sports drama TV series, The Crossover (Disney+).
Hall started scaling up his talents in the music industry a year and a half ago with the release of his debut track, 'One of a Kind.' 2022 has seen him release his sophomore track, 'Been Thru It,' which will be followed by two more singles this summer leading up to an album release in September. Indeed, Hall is not showing any sign of slowing down, bringing a refreshing style to today's hip-hop game. This only proves further that this young talent will be one of the brightest lights in the entertainment industry.
