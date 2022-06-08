Lemon Healthcare Uses Blockchain Technology to Improve the Smart Healthcare Ecosystem for Patients

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, KOREA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemon Healthcare, a customized service platform, is using blockchain technology to improve the smart healthcare ecosystem for patients. The company is on a mission to create an efficient and convenient platform that allows patients to access medical records, manage appointments, and communicate with medical professionals. Additionally, the brand behind the platform has launched its own cryptocurrency, LEMONCHAIN (LEMC), which was recently first applied to a Blockchain-based Decentralized Distributed Application (DApp) called “Chung Gu-ui-Shin: All Mighty Reimbursement.” By using blockchain technology, Lemon Healthcare is able to simplify access to medical records and appointment management for patients and healthcare workers.





“This innovative healthcare service platform will be a game-changer for the way patients and healthcare workers handle record-keeping, appointment setting, communication, billing, and more. With blockchain technology, we are able to reduce information asymmetry between medical institutions and patients, allowing consumers to actively participate in how their data is stored,” said Tony Lim, COO of Lemon Healthcare. “Our aim is for the Lemonchain ecosystem to become a standard blockchain protocol and platform in the global healthcare industry.”

The Lemon Healthcare platform will make the medical experience easier for everybody involved. By fully digitizing healthcare service management, both patients and healthcare workers will be able to focus more on treatment and less on the paperwork and record-keeping that is required. This platform is already being utilized by 38 of the 45 biggest Class-A hospitals in Korea. The company received $5M VC funding in Series A (2018), $10M in Series B (2019), and $20M Pre IPO fund in April 2022, which will be used to fund the Lemonchain Healthcare overseas market expansion targeting China, US, Japan, and Europe.

