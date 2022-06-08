MACAU, June 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for February - April 2022 increased by 0.5% over the previous period (January - March 2022) to 261.0. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (261.7) and Taipa & Coloane (258.2) rose by 0.3% and 1.3% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (278.3) went up by 0.7%, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (270.8) and Taipa & Coloane (307.7) rising by 0.4% and 1.2% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those between 6 and 10 years old increased by 1.8% and 1.3% respectively. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (301.9) dropped by 0.7%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres or more and for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres went up by 2.8% and 1.9% respectively.