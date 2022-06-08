Analytical Laboratory Instrument Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Analytical Laboratory Instrument Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the analytical laboratory instrument market size is expected to grow from $92.22 billion in 2021 to $108.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The analytical laboratory instruments market is expected to reach $184.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%. The rapid growth in life science industries contributed to analytical laboratory instrument market growth.

The analytical laboratory instruments market consists of sales of analytical laboratory instruments and related services. These instruments are used in laboratory analysis of the chemical or physical composition or concentration of solid, liquid, gaseous, or composite material. Analytical instruments are a large class of instruments used in chemical, pharmaceutical, life-sciences, food processing labs and oil refineries for testing the samples.

Global Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market Trends

Companies in the analytical laboratory instruments market are manufacturing equipment with ability to record data and provide to the cloud. The use of cloud technology will assist scientists in sharing the results sooner.

Global Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market Segments

The global analytical laboratory instrument market is segmented:

By Type: Element Analysis, Separation Analysis, Molecular Analysis

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology

By Application: Research, Clinical, Diagnostic, Others

By Geography: The global analytical laboratory instrument market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Analytical Laboratory Instrument Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides analytical laboratory instrument global market overviews, analytical laboratory instrument market analysis and forecasts global market size and growth for the global analytical laboratory instrument market, analytical laboratory instrument global market share, analytical laboratory instrument global market segments and geographies, analytical laboratory instrument global market trends, analytical laboratory instrument global market players, analytical laboratory instrument global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The analytical laboratory instrument market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Analytical Laboratory Instrument Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, SP Industries, PerkinElmer, Danaher Corp, Chemglass Life Sciences Inc., Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Kimble Chase, Scilabware Ltd., and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

