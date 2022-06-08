Global Industrial Controls Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial controls market size is expected to grow from $128.56 billion in 2021 to $141.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The industrial control market is expected to reach $190.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The industrial controls market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally.

The industrial controls market consists of sales of different types of control systems and related instrumentation. Industrial control systems (ICS) include networks, devices and systems used to operate and/or automate industrial processes.

Global Industrial Controls Market Trends

OEMs are increasingly outsourcing product design and development processes to EMS partners to reduce overall costs and shift from fixed costs to variable costs. Some OEMS are collaborating with EMS partners and moving into new business models such as joint design manufacturing (JDM) and outsourced design manufacturing (ODM). JDM model is further divided into high touch JDM and low touch JDM. ODM model focuses on qualification and system integration testing, thus indicating a shift in industrial controls manufacturing process.

Global Industrial Controls Market Segments

The global industrial controls market is segmented:

By Control System: Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

By End-User: Automotive, Utility, Electronics and Semiconductor, Mining, Others

By Component: Modular Terminal Block, Relays and Optocouplers, Surge Protectors, Marking Systems, Printing, Ferulles Cable Lugs, Handtools, Testers, Enclosure Products, PCB Connetors and Terminals, Heavy Duty Connectors, Analog Signal Conditioner, Electronics Housings, Power Supplies, Industrial Ethernet, Remote IO

By Geography: The global industrial controls market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2022 provides industrial controls global market overviews, market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global industrial controls market, market share, market segments and geographies, market trends, market players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

The report includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric SA, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Endress+Hauser.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

