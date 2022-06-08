North America and Europe High Performance Tires Market to Garner $77.61 Billion by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

[225 Pages Report] Increase in demand for safety and comfort in vehicles among people across the globe, rise in popularity of race and adventure events, and remarkable surge in the popularity of high performance tyres for better efficiency and overall performance of the vehicle are expected to drive the growth of the North America and Europe high performance tires market. Based on sales channel, the aftermarket segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. By region, the Europe region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America and Europe high performance tires market generated $43.53 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $77.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in demand for safety and comfort among people across the globe, rise in popularity of race and adventure events, and increase in need for high performance tires for better efficiency and overall performance of the vehicle are expected to drive the growth of the North America and Europe high performance tires market. On the other hand, high up-front cost of these products are predicted to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent advancements in technology and rapid adoption of electric vehicles among people across the globe are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

Download Report (225 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16622

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the North America and Europe high performance tires market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns led to the closure of various industries, including automotive sector. In fact, the automotive industry was among the hardest hit sectors during the pandemic due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government so as to limit the spread of the virus.

However, rapid adoption electric vehicles in the near future are anticipated to recoup the growth of the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the North America and Europe high performance tires market based on vehicle type, sales channel, tires type and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16622

Based on sales channel, the aftermarket segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than three-fourths of the total market. The OEM segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on tires type, the tread tires segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the total market. The racing slick segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16622

Based on region, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2020, garnering more than half of the total market. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Other region analyzed in the report is North America

The key players analyzed in North America and Europe high performance tires market report include Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Nokian Tyre Plc, Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., Michelin, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., and Toyo Tire Corporation.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cab61789a29d636639dc5e8034a96be3





Similar Reports We Have on Tire Industry:

Aerospace High-Performance Alloys Market by Product Type (Heat Resistant Alloys, Corrosion Resistant Alloys, Wear Resistant Alloys, and Others), by Alloying Element (Aluminum, Titanium, Magnesium, and Steel), by Product Base (Iron Base, Cobalt Base, and Nickel Base), and by Application (Airforce, Civil Aviation, and Scientific Research): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Automotive Tire Market by Season Type (Summer, Winter, and All Season), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle), Rim Size (Less than 15 Inch, 15 to 20 Inch, and More than 20 Inch), and Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Tyres Market Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Three Wheeler, Two-Wheeler, Off-The-Road) Tire Type (Tubeless Tires, Tube Tires, Bias Tires, Radial Tires, OEM Tires, Replacement Tires) Production (Domestic Production, Imports) Size (Small, Medium, Large) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Winter Tire Market by Rim Size (13”-15”, 16”-18”, 19”–21”, and 22”–26”), Stud Presence (Studded and Studdless), Sales channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and Vehicle Type (Two-wheeler, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030.

Green Tire Market by type (On-Road Tires, and Off-Road Tire), By Application (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Car) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2017-2030.

Self-Sealing Tire Market by Type (Diagonal Tires and Radial Tires), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and by Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Airless Tire Market by Material (Rubber and Plastic), Vehicle Type (Military Vehicles, Passenger & Commercial Vehicles, All-terrain Vehicles, Utility Vehicles, and Two-Wheelers), Sales Channel (OE and Aftermarket), and Rim Size (Less than 15 Inches, 15 to 20 Inches, and More than 20 Inches): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Southeast Asian Tire Market by Type (Summer, Winter, and All-Season), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, and Off-Road Vehicles) and Rim Size (13 to 15, 16 to 18, 19 to 21, and More Than 21): Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Brazil Tire Market by Season Type (Summer, winter and All Season), Rim Size (Less than 15 inch, 15-20 inch and more than 20 inch), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and Electric Vehicles) and Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket and Online Sales): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com