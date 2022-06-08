Global Relays Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Relays Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Relays Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the relays market size is expected to grow from $6.29 billion in 2021 to $6.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The relay market is expected to reach $8.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. Increasing investments in solar energy projects globally is expected to drive the relays market in the forecast period.

The global relays market consists of sales of relays which are electromagnetic switches used to turn on or turn off a circuit electronically or electromechanically. They operate by opening one electrical circuit and closing contacts in another circuit. Relays include PCB power relays, signal relays and plugin relays.

Global Relays Market Trends

Plug-in relays are increasingly being used in the automotive sector due to their light weight compared to electromechanical relays. These relays can handle high-rated current and operating voltage similar to that of electromechanical type relays. Plug-in relays are being used in automobile applications such as electrically heated catalytic converters, heater controls, windscreen wipers, motors and pumps, and body electronics, such as door locks, seat controls, window lifters and others.

Global Relays Market Segments

By Type: Latching Relay, Solid State Relay, Automotive Relay, Overload Protection Relay, Electromechanical Relay, Others

By Application: Military, Industrial Automation, Electronics, Others

By Voltage: Low, Medium, High

By End-User: Utilities, Industrial, Railways, Others (Airports, Hospitals, Commercial Complexes and Data Centers)

By Geography: The global relays market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Relays Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides relays global market overviews, global relays market analysis and relays global market forecast market size and growth, relays global market share, relays global market segments and geographies, relays global market players, relays global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The relays market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Relays Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Omron, Crydom Corp, Comus International, Eaton, TE Connectivity, Fujitsu, Fuji Electric, ABB, Teledyne, Hongfa, and Ningbo Forward.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

