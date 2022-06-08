Data Center Colocation Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Data Center Colocation Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Data Center Colocation Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Data Center Colocation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the data center colocation market is expected to reach $100.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.6%. The high cost of an in-house data center is encouraging companies to adopt data center colocation services which in turn is propelling the data center colocation market growth.

The data center colocation market consists of sales of data center colocation services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in providing colocation services for the businesses. Data center collocation is a method of renting actual office space, network or internet bandwidth, and other services from an existing data center to third parties to set up their own data center.

Global Data Center Colocation Market Trends

The introduction of the underwater data center is shaping the data center colocation market. According to the global data center colocation market analysis, the underwater data center is designed to use renewable electricity from tides and waves. It occupies less land onshore and is capable of using the flowing seawater to efficiently cool the electronics. In January 2021, Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co, a China-based marine electronic technology products firm, and Guangzhou Shipyard International Co, a China-based shipbuilding enterprise together introduced an underwater data center that involves the installation of internet facilities such as servers in airtight pressure vessels with the required cooling performance under the surface of the ocean. This underwater data center helps in reducing the amount of energy that is consumed and acts as a sustainable data center solution.

Global Data Center Colocation Market Segments

The global data center colocation market is segmented:

By Type: Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small Scale Enterprise

By End-User: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global data center colocation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Center Colocation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides data center colocation market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the data center colocation global market, data center colocation market share, data center colocation global market segments and geographies, data center colocation market players, data center colocation global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The data center colocation global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Data Center Colocation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Digital Realty Trust Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Global Switch, Cyxtera Technologies, Equinix Inc, China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communication Ltd, AT&T Inc, Rackspace, NTT Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., NaviSite, SunGuard Availability Services, Telecity Group and DuPont Fabros Technology Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

