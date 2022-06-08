Lawful Interception Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Lawful Interception Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the lawful interception market is expected to reach $7.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.84%. The increasing cybercrimes are expected to propel the lawful interception market growth.

The lawful interception market consists of sales of lawful interception and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to the legally authorized surveillance or security process in which a network operator or service provider collects and provides law enforcement officials with intercepted communications of private individuals or organizations. Lawful interception is considered an essential tool for investigating and litigating criminal activities. It simplifies the investigation process by collecting evidence for better inspection and is administered by applying a physical wiretap on telephone lines, mobile data, emails, instant messaging, and other internet-based services.

Global Lawful Interception Market Trends

Deployment of 5G networks is a key trend gaining popularity in the lawful interception market. 5G networks emerged as the vital technology that is being used by various industries. According to the global lawful interception market analysis, 5G is helpful in a lawful interception by providing virtualization and containerization, triggering, security, and standardized X-interfaces. For instance, 5G networks are expected to cover one-third of the world’s population and also account for 1.2 billion connections by 2025. Therefore, the deployment of 5G networks is an emerging trend in the lawful interception market.

Global Lawful Interception Market Segments

By Device: Mediation Devices, Routers, Intercept Access Point (IAP), Gateways, Switches, Management Servers, Others

By Network Technology: Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP), Long Term Evolution (LTE), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX), Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN), Others

By Communication Content: Voice Communication, Video, Text Messaging, Facsimile, Digital Pictures, File Transfer

By End User: Lawful Enforcement Agencies, Government

By Geography: The global lawful interception market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lawful interception global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global lawful interception market, lawful interception global market share, lawful interception global market segments and geographies, lawful interception market players, lawful interception global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Utimaco, Vocal Technologies, AQSACOM, Verint, BAE Systems, SS8 Networks., Signalogic, IPS S.P.A, Tracespan, Accuris Networks, EVE Compliancy Solutions, Squire Technologies, Incognito Software, Incognito Software, Net Optics and Ixia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

