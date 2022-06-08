Strategies For Global Permanent Magnet Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Permanent Magnet Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Permanent Magnet Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Permanent Magnet Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the permanent magnet market is expected to reach $46.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.03%. According to the permanent magnet market analysis, the increasing demand from the automobile applications is expected to propel the growth of the permanent magnet market.

Want to learn more on the permanent magnet market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5645&type=smp

The permanent magnet market consists of sales of permanent magnets by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include rare earth elements, nickel and cobalt. Permanent magnets preserve its magnetic characteristics in the absence of a magnetizing force, such as a current or an inducing field. It is used in speakers, microphones, credit and debit cards, magnetic resonance imaging in hospitals and in electric vehicles.

Global Permanent Magnet Market Trends

The technological transitions is a key trend gaining popularity in the permanent magnet market. Technological transition is a method of movement of data, designs, inventions, materials, software, technical expertise, or trade secrets from one organization to another or from one purpose to another. For instance, in December 2021, Max Stand, an Italy-based company that specializes in the design and creation of exhibition stands, launched a third party charger for Apple Airpods Max. The magnets double as a charger and a connection between the batteries. Although the AirPods Max have a lightning port on the bottom, the Max Stand substitutes it with a MagSafe-style charging solution that uses a tiny magnetic charging connector that fits inside the Lightning port of the AirPods Max. When the headphones are properly positioned, they magnetically dock within the Max Stand and begin charging as soon as the magnets align.

Global Permanent Magnet Market Segments

The global permanent magnet market is segmented:

By Type: Ferrite Magnets, Samarium Cobalt Magnets, Alnico Magnets, Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets

By Sales Channel Type: Direct Sales, Distributors

By End-Use: General Industrial, Automotive, Medical Technology, Environment and Energy, Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics

By Geography: The global permanent magnet market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global permanent magnet market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/permanent-magnet-global-market-report

Permanent Magnet Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides permanent magnet global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global permanent magnet market, permanent magnet market share, permanent magnet global market segments and geographies, permanent magnet global market players, permanent magnet global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The permanent magnet market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Permanent Magnet Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Electron Energy Corporation, Daido Steel Co., Ltd., Chengdu Galaxy Magnets Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Goudsmit Magnetics, Adams Magnetic Products Co. Ltd., Bunting Magnetics Co., Tengam Engineering Inc., Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Inc., Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd., Eclipse Magnetics, Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group, Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co. Ltd, and Magnequench International LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Surface, Interior), By Capacity (375-450 kW, 450-600 kW, Above 600 kW), By Voltage Range (Above 60V, 41V60V, 31V40V, 21V30V, 10V20V, 9V and below), By Application (Automation, Consumer Electronics, Residential and Commercial, Automotive and Transportation, Lab Equipment, Medical, Military and Aerospace) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/permanent-magnet-synchronous-motor-global-market-report

Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2022 – By Type( Copper, Aluminum), By Shape( Round, Rectangle, Square), By Application( Motor, Home Appliance, Transformer, Other Applications), By End-User( Electrical And Electronics, Industrial, Transportation, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/magnet-wire-global-market-report

Magnetic Beads Global Market Report 2022 – By Magnetic Core (Superparamagnetic, Ferrimagnetic), By Type (Cells, Pathogenic Microorganisms, Nucleic Acids, Peptide, Protein), By Application (Cell Separation & Expansion, IVD Assay Development, Nucleic Acid Isolation, Immunoprecipitation, Antibody Purification), By End-User (Healthcare Facilities, Individual Pathology Labs, Research Labs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/magnetic-beads-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.



Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC