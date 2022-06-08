Strategies For Global Electric Stoves Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Electric Stoves Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Electric Stoves Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Stoves Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric stoves market size is expected to grow from $20.40 billion in 2021 to $21.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%.The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The electric stove market is expected to reach $21.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.8%. Growing popularity of energy-efficient cooking appliances is expected to increase the electric stoves market growth.

Want to learn more on the electric stoves market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2636&type=smp

The global electric stove market includes sales of electric stoves that convert electricity to heat and serve as an alternative for gas stoves. Electric stoves contain a thermostat, spiral or coil shaped burners placed on top and heat-producing elements for baking and cooking.

Global Electric Stoves Market Trends

Manufacturers of electric stoves are focusing on adding new technological features to cater to changing needs of customers. Some of the features include automatic temperature regulation, automatic shutdown and touchscreen control.

Global Electric Stoves Market Segments

The global electric stoves market is segmented:

By Product: Built-In, Free-Standing

By Material: Metal Stove, Stone Stove, Ceramic Stove, Others

By Application: Residential Use, Commercial Use, Industrial Use

By Geography: The global electric stoves market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global electric stoves market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-stoves-global-market-report

Electric Stoves Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric stoves market overviews, electric stoves market analysis and electric stoves market forecast market size and growth, electric stoves global market share, electric stoves global market segments and geographies, electric stoves global market players, electric stoves global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric stoves global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electric Stoves Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Philips, Panasonic, Haier Group, AB Electrolux, Bosch, Broseley Fires, Esse, Faber, Galanz, GE, Whirlpool, and Sunpentown.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barbecues-and-grills-global-market-report

Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microwave-ovens-global-market-report

Household Cooking Appliance Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-cooking-appliance-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/