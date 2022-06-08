Pharmacovigilance Market Analysis By 2027 | Top Key Players ArisGlobal, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM Corporation

Increasing incidence of drug toxicity and ADR (adverse drug reactions) are stimulating the market demand.

Pharmacovigilance Market Size – USD 4,820.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.5%, Market Trends –Rise in the development and consumption rate of drugs” — Emergen Research

The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to be worth USD 12.48 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for pharmacovigilance is experiencing rapid growth attributed to a rise in application for spontaneous reporting, electronic health record (HER) mining, cohort event monitoring, and intensified adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting, among others. The pharmacovigilance primarily emphasizes on on ADR (adverse drug reactions) and cases of drug toxicity. According to the statistic released by WHO, about 5.0% of hospitalized patients in the developed nations are admitted into the hospital due to adverse drug reactions, and 6.0% to 10% of in-patients are anticipated to observe a severe adverse reaction for the duration of hospitalization., are factors that are expected to continue to support global market growth going ahead.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

A rise in demand for outsourcing services by players in the healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the forecast period's pharmacovigilance market growth. A spiraling inclination to outsource eliminates the issues pertaining to overhead costs and the pharmacovigilance resources’ deployment. Outsourcing is beneficial in enhancing the cost-effectiveness and output efficiency by releasing pressure associated with the procurement of resources on firms, therefore encouraging market growth.

Leading pharmaceutical firms are substantially involved in extensive R&D ingenuities for novel therapeutic drug molecules to get superior outcomes, thereby successfully leading to a rise in drug development activities. Top Companies Profiled in the Pharmacovigilance market Report Include : ArisGlobal, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, IQVIA, BoClinica Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Linical Accelovance, and ITClinical

Competitive Landscape:

The latest report encases an in-depth summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Pharmacovigilance market , with systematic profiling of the companies operating across this industry. In this section of the report, experts have listed down the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for proposed business expansion. Additionally, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have also been assessed in the report through effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.

Key Highlights of Report :

Spontaneous reporting is a crucial type in pharmacovigilance by providing information from real clinical settings in the course of a drug’s life. Physicians and many other healthcare specialists contribute immensely to improving public health by supposed adverse drug reactions’ reporting.

Several firms support in-house reporting management to healthcare authorities, as in-house reporting is possibly the major contact entity for any kind of in and out deliberation.

The escalating sophistication of biologics & therapeutic agents and the growing deployment of novel agents makes it essential to identify any undesired and unforeseen adverse events and other toxicities as early as possible. Popular instances associated with the withdrawal of a drug from the market after receiving sanction, verify Phase IV pharmacovigilance requirement.

Hospital pharmacists are indispensable in reporting adverse drug reactions, as many adverse drug events occur in hospitals, with adverse drug reactions being accountable for a substantial proportion of hospitalizations.

The APAC region's pharmacovigilance market is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR of 13.7% in the period 2020-2027, due to strict legislative regulations for ADR reporting and several firms offering outsourcing services pharmacovigilance. Besides, increased clinical trials’ funding is causative of driving pharmacovigilance market demand in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global pharmacovigilance market based on usage, design, material, application, marketing channel, and region:

Emergen Research has segmented the global pharmacovigilance on the basis of type, service provider, clinical trial phase, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

Electronic Health Record (HER) Mining

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract Outsourcing

Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pre-Clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Pharmacovigilance market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Pharmacovigilance market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

Why should you buy this Pharmacovigilance market report?

The study paper dissects the total market potential of major regions with strengths, opportunity and challenge, constraints, and dangers.

By identifying the high-improvement locations, the study inspects the open entryways, keeping an eye out for accomplices.

It examines each submarket in terms of a single improvement design and its contribution to the market.

It examines the recent developments, such as advancements, business strategies, new product releases, and acquisitions.

It purposefully profiles the major market players and thoroughly investigates their advancement strategies.

