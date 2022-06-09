Epygenix Therapeutics to Provide Update at the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) 2022 Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Epygenix Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing safe, effective, and patient-friendly drugs for rare and intractable forms of genetic epilepsy, will present at the Dravet Syndrome Foundation’s 5th Biennial Conference on June 23-25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.
The details of Epygenix’s presentation are as follows:
Session: Industry Update: Epygenix Therapeutics
Presenter: Lorianne Masuoka, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Epygenix Therapeutics
Date and time: Thursday, June 23, 3:55pm – 4:15pm
“Epygenix Therapeutics is excited to attend DSF for another great opportunity to meet with patients, families, and caregivers,” said Lorianne Masuoka, MD, the Chief Medical Officer of Epygenix Therapeutics, “We look forward to sharing a presentation updating our progress with EPX-100, our lead therapeutic compound, and the ongoing ARGUS trial for Dravet syndrome patients.”
About EPX-100
EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride) is a first-generation antihistamine and 5HT2 agonist in clinical development for rare genetic epilepsies. ARGUS, a potentially pivotal Phase II trial for Dravet syndrome patients, is ongoing, and ELEGANSE, a potentially pivotal Phase II trial for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, is in preparation. EPX-100 was found to be a powerful suppressor of spontaneous convulsive behavior and electrographic seizures in zebrafish with an SCN1A loss-of-function mutation. Approximately 80% of individuals with Dravet Syndrome have mutations in the SCN1A gene. EPX-100’s antiepileptic action is thought to act via modulation of serotonin (5HT) signaling pathways.
About ARGUS Trial
The ARGUS trial is a 20-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in children and adults with Dravet syndrome and begins with a 4-week Observational Phase which will establish seizure frequency and eligibility for treatment, followed by a 4-week Titration Phase. Thereafter, the participant will enter a 12-week Maintenance Phase. Patients will have the opportunity to enter a 52-week Open-Label Extension phase at the end of the Maintenance Phase in which all patients will be administered EPX-100. The primary endpoint is the mean percent change in countable convulsive seizure frequency relative to the baseline (4-week Observational Phase). Participant and site enrolment is on-going in Canada, the United States, Spain, and the United Kingdom. More information is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04462770) and www.argustrial.com.
About Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc.
Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. is a precision medicine-based biopharmaceutical company focused on genetically screening, discovering, and developing drugs to treat rare and intractable forms of genetic epilepsy in childhood, such as Dravet Syndrome. Epygenix is currently focused on developing EPX-100, EPX-200, and EPX-300. These drug candidates reduce convulsive behavior and electrographic seizure activity and were discovered in a zebrafish Dravet Syndrome model which replicates the genetic mutation and mimics the human pathology.
Epygenix’s largest shareholder is Mstone Partners, an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company which owns and manages a portfolio of drug development companies. Mstone focuses on rare, pediatric, and neurodegenerative disorders and innovative therapies for targeted indications. Since 2016, Mstone has invested in two companies in the US and one in Hong Kong which are now in advanced clinical-stages with US FDA. Mstone has also established a number of portfolio companies under the Curestone Platform, which manages a portfolio of drug development companies in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model
For more information, please visit www.epygenix.com.
