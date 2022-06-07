Suspect Sought in an Attempted Kidnapping Offense: 3100 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Attempted Kidnapping offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the 3100 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:32 pm, the suspect engaged a juvenile male victim in a conversation at the listed location. The suspect then grabbed the victim and attempted to flee with him. Family members of the victim gave chase. The suspect let the victim go then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Latino male in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark color shorts and was carrying a black satchel. The suspect can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.